Pop artist Daya was the surprise guest performer at THON 2020, performing a little after 9 p.m. in the Bryce Jordan Center.

Her repertoire featured some of her most well-known hits, such as “Sit Still Look Pretty,” “Don’t Let Me Down” and “Hide Away.”

She even took the time to dance with the Nittany Lion and lead the crowd in a “We Are” chant in between a song.

“We are, baby!” she said at one point.

Daya, whose real name is Grace Tandon, is a Pittsburgh native, graduating from Mt. Lebanon High School in 2016. She took the time to shout out her Pittsburgh roots during the show as well.

“Thank you so much, people of Pennsylvania, I love you so much!” she said.

She wore a long shirt with the Moschino Milano cigarette logo emblazoned across it.

“This is such an important event, thank you to the donors, the sponsors, this is huge, you guys raised ten million dollars last year,” Daya said. “I’m so happy to be part of this thank you so much for having me,” Daya said.

Previous surprise performers have included Andy Grammar in 2019, Misterwives in 2018 and DNCE in 2017.

“Thank you for doing this, I’m so excited to be part of this, to join the fight against cancer,” Daya said.