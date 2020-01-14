In its annual support of Penn State THON, the American Red Cross Blood Services is hosting numerous THON blood drives across campus throughout the months of January and February.

Four Diamonds will receive a $2 donation with each blood donation given in support of families who have been affected by pediatric cancer.

Listed below are the dates and locations on campus in which students, faculty and State College residents can donate blood. Both walk-ins and prior donation appoints are encouraged on each of the following dates at the following locations:

HUB-Robeson Center

Jan. 22-23 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Jan. 27-30 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Feb. 4-5 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Feb. 11-12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Pegula Ice Arena

Jan. 15 from 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Physical Plant Building

Jan. 16 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

RELATED

Hammond Building

Jan. 31 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Hintz Family Alumni Center

Feb. 3 from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Waring Commons

Feb. 10 from 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Warnock Commons

Feb. 12 from 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Millennium Science Complex

Feb. 13 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Nittany Lion Inn

Feb. 21 from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.