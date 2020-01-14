In its annual support of Penn State THON, the American Red Cross Blood Services is hosting numerous THON blood drives across campus throughout the months of January and February.
Four Diamonds will receive a $2 donation with each blood donation given in support of families who have been affected by pediatric cancer.
Listed below are the dates and locations on campus in which students, faculty and State College residents can donate blood. Both walk-ins and prior donation appoints are encouraged on each of the following dates at the following locations:
HUB-Robeson Center
Jan. 22-23 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Jan. 27-30 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Feb. 4-5 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Feb. 11-12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Pegula Ice Arena
Jan. 15 from 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Physical Plant Building
Jan. 16 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Hammond Building
Jan. 31 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Hintz Family Alumni Center
Feb. 3 from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Waring Commons
Feb. 10 from 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Warnock Commons
Feb. 12 from 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Millennium Science Complex
Feb. 13 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Nittany Lion Inn
Feb. 21 from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.