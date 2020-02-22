THON 2020, Friday Evening, Standing Up
A spectator takes a video as dancers stand up for the first time during THON on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at the Bryce Jordan Center in State College, Pa.

 Noah Riffe

THON weekend is full of color, excitement, laughter — and plenty of Instagrammable moments. 

As you gear up for the remainder of THON 2020, here are the best places to snap a photo to share with your Instagram followers.

Information booths

Decked out with different themes — including jungle and ocean — the creative and light-hearted information booths are a great place to take a picture with your friends at THON.

jungle info booth
Jungle-themed info session in the Bryce Jordan Center during THON on Feb. 22.

Next to the cotton candy

Name something more aesthetically pleasing than the light pink and blue color scheme of this cotton candy. I'll wait.

THONton candy
Cotton candy on display in the Bryce Jordan Center during THON on Feb. 22.

The '2020' sign on the floor

If you get the chance to spend time on the floor, be sure to snap a pic next to the '2020' sign to mark your time spent at year's THON.

THON 2020, Friday, Dancer Relations and the Nittany Lion
Dancer Relations captains and the Nittany Lion huddle up on stage during Penn State THON at the Bryce Jordan Center on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020.

The wall of basketballs

Say it with me — BBALL SCHOOL!

bball school
The wall of basketballs in the Bryce Jordan Center on Feb. 22.

The water fountain line

You're waiting 15 minutes for water — you might as well take a picture for your old high school friends to scroll passed tomorrow.

water fountain line
The water fountain line at the Bryce Jordan Center during THON at Feb. 22.

THON wall

Grab your friends and take a picture next to the THON wall to truly show your support "FTK."

THON wall
The THON wall in the Bryce Jordan Center on Feb. 22.

The outside of the Bryce Jordan Center

While you'll certainly want to take pictures inside the Bryce Jordan Center, grab a few pictures with friends as you arrive or leave the BJC, too. Nothing beats natural lighting.

THON 2020, Friday Evening, Bryce Jordan Center
The Bryce Jordan Center is lit up with many colors during THON on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at the Bryce Jordan Center in State College, Pa.

The nosebleeds — with all of THON in the background

What better way to show your followers THON's impact than Instagramming a pic of you with the life and energy of THON in the background?

THON, Line Dance, Rules and Regulations
L-R: Garrett Schwier, Matthew Landmesser, Andrew Watts and Brandon Shoup, all Class of 2015 and former Rules and Regulations committee captains, practice the line dance in the upper deck of the Bryce Jordan Center during THON 2016 on Friday, Feb. 19, 2016.

