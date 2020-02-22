THON weekend is full of color, excitement, laughter — and plenty of Instagrammable moments.

As you gear up for the remainder of THON 2020, here are the best places to snap a photo to share with your Instagram followers.

Information booths

Decked out with different themes — including jungle and ocean — the creative and light-hearted information booths are a great place to take a picture with your friends at THON.

Next to the cotton candy

Name something more aesthetically pleasing than the light pink and blue color scheme of this cotton candy. I'll wait.

The '2020' sign on the floor

If you get the chance to spend time on the floor, be sure to snap a pic next to the '2020' sign to mark your time spent at year's THON.

The wall of basketballs

Say it with me — BBALL SCHOOL!

The water fountain line

You're waiting 15 minutes for water — you might as well take a picture for your old high school friends to scroll passed tomorrow.

THON wall

Grab your friends and take a picture next to the THON wall to truly show your support "FTK."

The outside of the Bryce Jordan Center

While you'll certainly want to take pictures inside the Bryce Jordan Center, grab a few pictures with friends as you arrive or leave the BJC, too. Nothing beats natural lighting.

The nosebleeds — with all of THON in the background

What better way to show your followers THON's impact than Instagramming a pic of you with the life and energy of THON in the background?