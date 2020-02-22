Some would consider the upper level of the Bryce Jordan Center, or the so-called “nosebleed section,” to be disappointing sitting.

However, many students in this section during THON find ways to support those on the floor through cheering, colorful posters and dancing.

Cole Baughman, cheering on the Ski Team, said he enjoyed the whole atmosphere and purpose of THON.

“My favorite part is definitely when all the dancers stand at the same time and everybody else stands at the same time," Baughman (freshman-computer engineering) said.

Kristine Gonzalez, who was supporting Penn State Harrisburg Benefitting THON from up top, said she was there because "there is no other place" she would rather be.

Gonzalez (sophomore-political science), who plans on staying at THON for the full 46 hours continued, said her best friends are dancing, so cheering them on was "really great.”

Amber Dailey was bringing awareness to CB’s Rookies, a service organization that helps children with special needs participate in athletics.

“I fell in love with [THON] when I was 14 years old when my sister was here," Daily (sophomore-communication sciences and disorders) said. "It’s just a great cause, where everyone my age chose to care about somebody other than themselves.”

Sean Duffy traveled all the way from Penn State Schykill to take part in THON.

“I’m going to stay here for the full 46, definitely,” Duffy (freshman-criminal justice) said.

Jena Soult was waving a cut out of the face of one of her fellow Phi Sigma Pi members from the stands.

“I wanted to support our dancers, they’ve done a lot of amazing work for us," Soult (senior-English) said. "It’s an amazing cause and it’s such a loving environment it makes me feel lucky to be a part of.”