Penn State THON 2019, Final Four
Daniel Testa, age 10, holds a diamond up during Final Four of Penn State THON at the Bryce Jordan Center on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.

 Zack Gething

THON has announced the speakers who will address the crowd over the course of the weekend.

Alumni Association chief executive officer Paul Clifford, Penn State President Eric Barron and Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman are set to speak during the 46-hour dance marathon.

Clifford has held the position of chief executive officer since 2015.

Barron has been president of the university since 2014.

Fetterman has held his position since 2019. He was previously the mayor of Braddock, Pennsylvania for 14 years before taking his current position.

