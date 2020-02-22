In polite society, someone who eats a calzone at midnight followed by a hoagie at dawn will get worried looks. But on THON weekend, this is par for the dietary course.

Luckily, Thomas Biggar wasn’t in polite society while chowing down on his Italian hoagie. He ordered a calzone from the non-trademarked but THON-approved vendor of foodstuffs, and his snack at the crack of dawn from a kiosk of hoagies.

Biggar (sophomore-global and international studies) said both meals were “pretty good.”

“The hoagie has more nutritional value than the calzone,” he said, lifting up both his plate and bag of chips to emphasize his point.

Stefan Smith also ate a sandwich for breakfast, though he opted instead for a more traditional breakfast sandwich that swapped deli meats for egg and cheese.

Smith (sophomore-economics) consumed the evidence soon after purchasing it, and was simply enjoying his break as other THON kids hurriedly wolfed down their own biscuits while in hot pursuit of some unknown thing.

Though some dancers chose dippin’ dots or nachos as their first meal of the day, Smith said such entrees were less than appetizing.

“I don’t know if my stomach could handle nachos at 7 in the morning,” he said.

Of course, none of this dining would be possible without the middlemen and middlewomen selling such products. While dancing may not be one of the job requirements, these individuals still need to stand upright for hours on end, in close proximity to calzones.

Hannah Bernett was on the fifth hour of her latest shift, following another five-hour shift earlier in the day.

In Bernett’s estimate, sausage and egg breakfast sandwiches was the most popular dish among dancers. Bernett (freshman-marketing) herself, however, said she would suggest the chicken basket to dancers delirious with dance.

“It’s delicious and has protein,” she said, before also pointing to a basket of fruit as a more healthy alternative.