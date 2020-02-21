If you are in a rush to get to THON this weekend but haven’t had the time to grab something to eat, don’t fear, the Bryce Jordan Center has you covered.
If you’re looking for something small and healthy, you can choose from:
- Fruit cups
- Clif or Kind bars
- Fruit
- Chobani Yogurt
- Vegetable Crudité
- Tomato soup
- General tso chicken with rice
- Vegetable lo mein
For those looking for something a little more filling, you can choose from:
- Dietz and Watson Jumbo Hot Dog
- Pub cheeseburger
- Chicken tenders
- Southwestern chicken eggrolls
- Chicken Camita Nachos Grande
- Grilled chicken sandwich
- Hoagie
- Pizza (plain or pepperoni)
- Chicken tender basket
- French fry cup
For a quick snack, the BJC offers:
- Popcorn
- Pretzels
- Chips
- Candy
- Pickles
- Cheese cups
- Nachos
- Waffles
- Bagels
- Chex Mix
- Lunchables
- Jamwich
- Cotton Candy
- Almonds, cashews, pecans and roasted nuts
As always Dippin’ Dots is available
Spotlight in The BJC offers:
- Pizza Cone with options including pepperoni, cheese and buffalo chicken
- Cheesesteak calzone
- Meatball sub
Penn State Bakery offers:
- Sticky Paw
- Brownie Bash
- Muffins
- Cookies
Beverages in the BJC include:
- Bottled water
- One liter water
- Juice
- Gatorade (blue or white)
- Regular or souvenir sodas
- Coffee, iced coffee and hot chocolate
- Berkey Creamery milk and chocolate milk
RELATED
Ahead of THON 2020, the dancers made their way into the Bryce Jordan Center. They started at…