If you are in a rush to get to THON this weekend but haven’t had the time to grab something to eat, don’t fear, the Bryce Jordan Center has you covered.

If you’re looking for something small and healthy, you can choose from:

Fruit cups

Clif or Kind bars

Fruit

Chobani Yogurt

Vegetable Crudité

Tomato soup

General tso chicken with rice

Vegetable lo mein

For those looking for something a little more filling, you can choose from:

Dietz and Watson Jumbo Hot Dog

Pub cheeseburger

Chicken tenders

Southwestern chicken eggrolls

Chicken Camita Nachos Grande

Grilled chicken sandwich

Hoagie

Pizza (plain or pepperoni)

Chicken tender basket

French fry cup

For a quick snack, the BJC offers:

Popcorn

Pretzels

Chips

Candy

Pickles

Cheese cups

Nachos

Waffles

Bagels

Chex Mix

Lunchables

Jamwich

Cotton Candy

Almonds, cashews, pecans and roasted nuts

As always Dippin’ Dots is available

Spotlight in The BJC offers:

Pizza Cone with options including pepperoni, cheese and buffalo chicken

Cheesesteak calzone

Meatball sub

Penn State Bakery offers:

Sticky Paw

Brownie Bash

Muffins

Cookies

Beverages in the BJC include:

Bottled water

One liter water

Juice

Gatorade (blue or white)

Regular or souvenir sodas

Coffee, iced coffee and hot chocolate

Berkey Creamery milk and chocolate milk

