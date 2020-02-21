Thon 2020, Bryce Jordan Center Concessions
Buy Now

A concessions stand inside the Bryce Jordan Center during Thon 2020 Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at the Bryce Jordan Center.

 James Riccardo

If you are in a rush to get to THON this weekend but haven’t had the time to grab something to eat, don’t fear, the Bryce Jordan Center has you covered.

If you’re looking for something small and healthy, you can choose from:

  • Fruit cups
  • Clif or Kind bars
  • Fruit
  • Chobani Yogurt
  • Vegetable Crudité
  • Tomato soup
  • General tso chicken with rice
  • Vegetable lo mein
Thon 2020, Students of Concession Stand
Buy Now

Steve Baymar (Left, Junior, Finance) and Colin Slavtcheff (Right, Junior, Engineering Science) operate a Bryce Jordan Center Concession Stand at Thon 2020 Friday, Feb. 21, 2020.

For those looking for something a little more filling, you can choose from:

  • Dietz and Watson Jumbo Hot Dog
  • Pub cheeseburger
  • Chicken tenders
  • Southwestern chicken eggrolls
  • Chicken Camita Nachos Grande
  • Grilled chicken sandwich
  • Hoagie
  • Pizza (plain or pepperoni)
  • Chicken tender basket
  • French fry cup

For a quick snack, the BJC offers:

  • Popcorn
  • Pretzels
  • Chips
  • Candy
  • Pickles
  • Cheese cups
  • Nachos
  • Waffles
  • Bagels
  • Chex Mix
  • Lunchables
  • Jamwich
  • Cotton Candy
  • Almonds, cashews, pecans and roasted nuts
Thon 2020, Nuts for You
Buy Now

Steve Fix (Left, Tyrone) and Madison Kodnan (RIght, Freshman, Biobehavioral Health) operate Nuts for You during Thon 2020 in the Bryce Jordan Center Friday, Feb. 21, 2020.

As always Dippin’ Dots is available

Spotlight in The BJC offers:

  • Pizza Cone with options including pepperoni, cheese and buffalo chicken
  • Cheesesteak calzone
  • Meatball sub

Penn State Bakery offers: 

  • Sticky Paw
  • Brownie Bash
  • Muffins
  • Cookies
Thon 2020, House of Hoagies
Buy Now

Katie Feroy (Freshman, Finance) and Ryan Stankewicz (Right, Freshman, Undecided) operate House of Hoagies during Thon 2020 in the Bryce Jordan Center Friday, Feb. 21, 2020.

Beverages in the BJC include:

  • Bottled water
  • One liter water
  • Juice
  • Gatorade (blue or white)
  • Regular or souvenir sodas
  • Coffee, iced coffee and hot chocolate
  • Berkey Creamery milk and chocolate milk

RELATED

 

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags