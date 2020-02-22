Penn State THON has unveiled its second surprise national act, bringing electronic music group Cash Cash to the Bryce Jordan Center.

The group, comprised of New Jersey brothers Jean Paul Makhlouf, Alex Makhlouf and Samuel Frisch, has been active since 2002. Cash Cash is perhaps most well known for its hit electronic dance track with Bebe Rexha, titled “Take Me Home.”

This is the second year in a row THON has scehduled a larger “national” act after their initial surprise act on Friday night.

THON 2019’s second surprise guest was viral child yodeling star, Mason Ramsey.