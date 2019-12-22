Editor's Note: As the 2010s come to a close, The Daily Collegian looks back on at the defining moments in Penn State's decade in news, sports, arts and more with its Decade In Review edition, available in both print and online.

With Jersey Shore references and the Stanky Leg dance featured in the 2010 THON line dance, it is safe to say the event has undergone changes as the decade comes to a close.

In the past 10 years, THON has raised over $100,000,000 toward the Four Diamonds fund, supporting the entirety of medical expenses for many children with cancer.

This grand total of the decade demonstrates how much THON has grown since its creation in 1976, when it raised only $2,000 — about $9,000 adjusting for inflation today.

THON executive director Regina Duesler said THON’s fundraising growth is in direct correlation to the overall growth as an organization. As THON has gathered more supporting volunteers, who fill up the Bryce Jordan Center instead of the HUB ballroom, THON is able to engage more volunteers and alumni than ever before.

Duesler (graduate-finance and accounting ) said advances in technology also allow THON to have a worldwide digital presence. 46 Live draws in many through a livestream and allows coverage from news outlets nationwide.

“Over the past 10 years, THON has not only grown its monetary total, but the volunteer base, its professionalism as a philanthropy, and our visibility nationwide,” Duesler said via email.

THON 2010 started off the decade with a record-breaking fundraising year at $7,838,054.36 .

THON 2012 continued the record-breaking success as it was the first year to break eight figures with a total of $10,686,924.83. This eight-figure trend has been seen every year since, aside from 2016.

So far, the largest yearly fundraising total was in 2014, when THON raised $13,343,517.33. Since then, there has been a small decrease in totals, but finance director Hannah Denk said THON efforts are much more than the money students raise.

“To raise millions of dollars each year is astounding, and we are so proud of that number,” Denk (graduate-finance) said via email. “To THON volunteers, that number means more lives are being saved, more life-changing research is being done, and we are millions of steps closer to a cure.”

Unlike other general fundraisers, she said THON creates connections that can last decades. Students are able to make lifelong friends, THON organizations spend years partnering with Four Diamonds families and generations of THON volunteers are able continue past generations’ work to find a cure for childhood cancer.

Katelyn Hoover , the president of special interest organization Atlas, said she has been able to see and experience the connections formed through THON during her four years at Penn State.

Atlas has topped THON totals for many years in the special interest category. Hoover (senior-biobehavioral health) said its highest fundraising years occurred at the start of the decade in 2010 and 2012. Hoover said those years were when Atlas had the most member involvement, with over 300 members.

Now, the organization has around 280 members, with 150 of them being active members. She said they have changed their strategies in fundraising in past years. Canning and canvasing trips were a big part of how Atlas kept its totals high and members involved, but Hoover said it had to get a little more creative with fundraising since canning and canvasing have been banned.

“Everything is very volunteer basis,” she said. “The total is reflective of the number of members we have and how many are active.”

Through the 10 total reveals, the fundraising structure of THON has changed when THON announced the end of canning and canvasing in 2016. Since the implementation, students and organizations have been able to pick up the THON fundraising total despite initial frustration over the removal.

Duesler said THON’s fundraising focuses are now safe and strategic. In the shift of its fundraising model, she said students were given an opportunity to advance and remodel.

Students have used strategies in online giving, donor retention and social outreach, and DonorDrive paved a path to allow easier fundraising efforts.

“THON volunteers have done an incredible job adapting to these changes and have started to think outside the box,” Duesler said. “This shift is not easy, but we are excited to move forward, and I fully believe that we are going to see this model prove successful year after year, as we already have.”

DonorDrive gives students involved in organizations like Atlas the opportunity to meet their individual fundraising goals. Hoover said it is the organization’s primary fundraising outlet, but it has also integrated social media pushes, local business fundraisers and encouraging students’ families back home to hold fundraisers at their jobs.

With Atlas’s oldest family only 15 minutes away from State College, Hoover and other Atlas members are able to frequently visit their Four Diamonds child Victoria, who is now a “THON teen” at age 15. However, Victoria, who was Atlas’s first THON child, became its THON child at age 5, and has seen the fundraising efforts change since.

“They have watched us grow and we've also watched them grow,” Hoover said.