Every THON weekend, dancers crowd the floors of the Bryce Jordan Center to stand for 46 hours. This year though, they’ll be standing in their apartments, watching a virtual livestream and trying to stay awake without the help of a crowd.

THON provides students a chance to raise money each year to help children with pediatric cancer. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, THON will be held virtually this year from Feb. 19-21.

THON has recommended dancers do not stand for the full 46 hours this year for safety reasons, according to some dancers. THON has taken measures to make sure dancers get sleep by streaming loops of videos from earlier in the event from 12 to 6 a.m. on both nights.

Brooke Schindelheim, a dancer for The Penn State Thespian Society, will be dancing for the first time this year. Schindelheim (senior-labor and employment relations) said she is taking a measured approach in preparation.

“We don’t really know what to expect when THON weekend comes around,” Schindelheim said.

Schindelheim said she is preparing physically for the event despite it only being a livestream.

“We know that we’re still gonna be dancing for most of it — not all — but we still want our bodies to be prepared for that strenuous activity,” Schindelheim said, “[to make] sure that we can get the full THON experience, even though it is virtual.”

Sarah Knappman, a dancer for Tapestry Dance Company keeping a flexible mindset to prepare for the event.

“[I’m] being as adaptable as possible and, quite honestly, expecting changes at any point,” Knappman (senior-biomedical and mechanical engineering) said. “[I’m] figuratively pencilling in events knowing that they could change at any time.”

Knappman said she and the other dancers for Tapestry will be finding ways to keep busy during the event.

“[We’re] planning on having activities to be together, or even maybe going on walks outside since we’re not confined to the BJC,” Knappman said.

Although it’s her last THON as a student, Knappman said she understands the shift to a virtual format.

“I think it probably had to happen — it’s not something I’m necessarily disappointed by. Obviously the health and safety of all the dancers, volunteers and families are put first,” Knappman said.

Ashley Russo, another dancer for Tapestry Dance Company, agreed with Knappman that the changes were needed for the year.

“I completely understand why it’s virtual — for the protection of dancers and THON families,” Russo (senior-communication sciences and disorders) said. “It’s totally necessary for it to be virtual with the current circumstances.”

Russo said she is preparing for the event the same way she has in past years.

“I have stood before for upwards of 30-35 hours the past three years,” Russo said. “[So I’m] just eating healthy, staying hydrated, exercising and getting a lot of rest.”

Erin McGowan, a dancer for the Penn State Dance Alliance, said she’s keeping “the bigger picture in mind” for dancing during a unique year.

“Obviously the dancing and everything is fun, but all-in-all we wanna be there to support the cause,” McGowan (senior-hospitality management) said.

Kelsey Wolf, another dancer for the Penn State Dance Alliance, said the THON children are a big part of what is keeping her passionate about dancing for THON this year.

“I think that the biggest thing that’s keeping me motivated is [to] just remember why we’re doing this and why we’re standing for 46 hours, which is for the kids,” Wolf (senior-biobehavioral health) said.

Wolf said she believes that even though there is a pandemic, other illnesses don’t go away, and that’s the reason why she'll be standing for THON.

“I think that especially during this pandemic, it’s important to remember that even though everything in the world is so crazy and different, it doesn’t mean that cancer stops,” Wolf said. “And now more than ever it’s important for us to show the world that we can still pursue THON’s mission — even if we can’t all be together.”