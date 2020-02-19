While THON is an indoor event, those traveling in and out of Happy Valley this weekend can expect a mild and sunny weekend.

Here is the forecast for the whole weekend, according to AccuWeather as of Tuesday afternoon:

Friday

Dancers will make their long walk into the Bryce Jordan Center in cold but sunny conditions.

When the 46-hour dance marathon kicks off on Friday, Feb. 21, one can expect sunshine throughout the day with a high of 35 degrees and a low of 23 degrees.

No precipitation is expected at any point on Friday.

In the evening, temperatures will drop down to a high of 26 degrees, but clear skies are here to stay into Saturday.

Friday will be the coldest point of the entire weekend, so be sure to bring a jacket along if you’re going to the BJC to see THON kick off at 6 p.m.

Saturday

While THON is going for all 24 hours of Saturday, those outside can expect some more sunshine and rising temperatures compared to Friday.

Saturday will see a high of 45 degrees and a low of 24 degrees, with plenty of sun and little to no chance of precipitation, arguably the nicest day of the whole weekend.

In the evening, after the Pep Rally is over, don’t put away those jackets, as temperatures are set to drop way down to a high of 24 degrees.

Sunday

Sunday is the last day of THON, and the weather will be cloudy and gloomy.

Expect a partly cloudy but warmer day, with a high of 48 degrees and a low of 29 degrees.

Happy Valley could potentially see some rain but, with only an 11 percent chance of precipitation, an umbrella for Sunday probably isn’t wholly necessary.

If you’re going to be heading straight to bed right after THON, this might not be the worst kind of weather, but for those looking to celebrate afterward, be mindful.

RELATED