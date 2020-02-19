WATCH: What drives THON captains through the difficult moments | THON Captain Series

Throughout the year, the THON committees work hard to make THON weekend be successful.

Even through difficult moments, they still find reasons to keep pushing themselves.

In part 3 of the THON Captain Series, they share what drives them to keep working hard.

WATCH: THON captains share their favorite THON event From 100 Days till THON to THON Hoops to Family Carnival, there are plenty of events to choo…

WATCH: Meet the 2020 THON Captains - Part 1 With THON rapidly approaching, a team has been putting events and THON weekend together for …

WATCH: Meet the 2020 THON Captains - Part 1 With THON rapidly approaching, a team has been putting events and THON weekend together for …