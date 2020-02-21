Though many students like to spectate THON from the Upper Bowl of the Bryce Jordan Center, many different organizations have set up interactive entertainment around the BJC concourse for students.

PNC Bank has set up a 360 video gif technology, in which students stand on a platform while a camera films their movement.

The interactive camera takes a five-second video of students, creating a “moving picture” that students can later text to themselves from the PNC station.

“It’s a bit like a boomerang,” Meghan Naiheisel, a PNC representative, said. “It’s more dynamic and engaging for students. So, they can move and pose with a diamond sign, and then post the video to social media later.”

Along the same sentiment, PSECU is sponsoring a “selfie-station” located in the concourse.

Within this, students are able to pose in front of a green screen with their friends to take a Four Diamonds-related photo.

Supply and Logistics (SL) has a “THON Raffle” within the BJC concourse. The THON Raffle is one of their largest fundraisers for the event.

Students are able to purchase a ticket for $5 and win prizes such as a destination vacation worth up to $4,000, a Dell tablet and an autographed Joe Jonas Penn State jersey.

THON Entertainment is sponsoring a “Crowd Games” station, where students can come together to play games like Mario Kart and Smash Brothers while they spectate THON.

As THON continues, THON Entertainment hopes to set up a mini basketball game on the floor, in which students have the opportunity to win a THON bracelet if they make a shot to to their collection of THON memories.

