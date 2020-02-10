According to THON dancer Laura Hurtado, standing for 46 hours straight during Penn State’s annual dance marathon is incomparable to what a child endures within the cancer treatment process.

Helping children with cancer is what led Hurtado (junior-human development and family studies) to THON in the first place.

She became involved with THON her sophomore year when she joined Penn State’s choral ensemble Essence of Joy (EOJ). After her experience as a spectator at THON 2018, she said she wanted to become involved with the philanthropy and join its “humongous impact.”

“It was very admirable to see that all these people are here to fight for not only their families, but all these families that are involved,” Hurtado said. “I thought, ‘I have to be involved next year, there’s no way I can’t be.’”

EOJ’s THON child, Abby, was one of Hurtado’s biggest inspirations for her reason to dance at THON 2020. At nearly five years in remission, Abby is an example of a THON success story, according to Hurtado.

“We’re very fortunate to have [Abby],” Hurtado said. “But, fellow organizations have lost their kids, and that was very shocking for me to see, especially with social media being such a great place to expose those kinds of things and show it happens a lot more than you realize.”

Hurtado emphasized the importance of community within the philanthropy and how the impact of many within THON continues to grow.

She said the actions made by each person involved with THON will continue to increase its community and worldwide influence

“To me, [THON] is something that can be spread throughout our communities [and] our society, and it’s such an amazing cause — and the fact that it’s this big means it’s only going to get bigger,” Hurtado said. “The bigger it gets, the more people are going to get involved and the closer we’re going to find a cure. We’re hoping for more smiles, rather than tears.”

Similarly to Hurtado, EOJ president and former THON dancer Mariah Ivery became involved with THON through the choir’s philanthropic efforts.

However, Ivery (senior-psychology) said she experienced the THON community before beginning her career at Penn State. At her high school, one of Ivery’s classmates was diagnosed with cancer.

Witnessing the community’s impact as it came together to raise funds for his treatments inspired Ivery to become involved with a similar outreach at Penn State — THON.

Ivery said she is both thankful and humbled by her dancing experiences and the other philanthropic efforts she has been involved with through THON.

“There’s more to life than just me or you,” Ivery said. “We go through this life just trying to get by, but there’s a lot more to life than that and we have to be considerate of others and what they’re going through — especially with the kids. Seeing the kids, it’s a hard thing to think about. It’s definitely made me very grateful for what I have.”

Mya Gladysiewski, a dancer at THON 2019, became connected with THON through Crossfit Club. She said her close connection with the organization’s THON family has kept her active within the club’s dedication to philanthropy.

Gladysiewski (senior-kinesiology) said dancing in the 46-hour marathon event is a gratifying experience. Being surrounded by families who are experiencing their child’s battle with cancer has given Gladysiewski a new appreciation for the world around her.

“These kids are so inspirational and it helps you to appreciate your life and your health, and it helps us all be more empathetic. It’s really made me appreciate my relationships more than ever,” Gladysiewski said.

Gladysiewski’s favorite THON memory involves her experience with Crossfit Club’s THON child, Lily Jordan. She was able to witness the happiness that came with Jordan’s love for Mason Ramsey and her ability to experience his performance live at THON 2019.

She said her THON experience has demonstrated the importance of supporting THON families and bringing the university together to collectively support the philanthropy.

“THON to me is emotional support and compassion for the families — connecting with them and being there for them through tough times,” Gladysiewski said. “It’s also the unity of all Penn State and so much farther beyond for one cause.”

