THON’s first guest performer of the weekend was none other than pop singer Daya. Arriving on the stage at about 9 p.m. Friday night, the singer performed for the Bryce Jordan Center audience for roughly 45 minutes.

Penn State students in the audience weighed in on what they thought about her performance and her interaction with the crowd.

Josiah Minotto said he didn’t know who Daya was when heard she was performing, but realized he did know a lot of her songs.

“My reaction wasn’t like ‘Yo it’s Daya!’ but it was still pretty cool,” Minotto (freshman-biomedical engineering) said.

Colen Sorber said that while Daya’s performance was quality, he said he believes the music she sings might hype up some people, but not all.

“She was nice addition to THON though, overall,” Sorber (sophomore-environmental resource management) said when asked about her impact on the THON’s first night.

Some on the floor did not agree with her comments related to the wellness of the dancers — something that people heavily involved with THON likely know not to say, but that many others might not.

Though the singer may not have known to avoid commenting on dancer wellness, Kevin Creamer said he wished Daya had not ask the crowd how they were feeling, since many within the THON community are discouraged ahead of time from asking dancers questions about how they feel while dancing.

“I thought she shouldn’t be saying that to the dancers because it’s something that even I don’t think I could do,” Creamer (freshman-biomedical engineering) said.

Angela Yu and Sarah Zarrinfar said they thought Daya gave an entertaining performance.

"I thought her performance was really good, and a lot of fun because the [Nittany] Lion came up on stage which got the crowd into it," Yu (junior-nursing).