THON will hold its annual candlelight vigil to honor children who died from cancer.

The vigil will take place from 5 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 11 in Room 233B in the HUB-Robeson Center.

The event will include luminary vigil bags to light in commemoration of those who died.

“We encourage all volunteers to come by anytime throughout the night, stay as long as you would like, and remember the legacies that our angels have left behind,” the Facebook post for the event reads. “As we approach THON Weekend 2020, we are reminded of why we do what we do."

THON holds the candlelight vigil every year. A portion of the Final Four hours of THON is also dedicated to children who died.

THON 2020 will kick off on Feb. 21.