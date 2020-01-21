Delta Sigma Pi THON chair Emily Delor knew that she wanted to be involved with THON from her first visit to Penn State—and four years later, she said her collaboration with the student-run philanthropy changed her life as she knew it.

Delor (senior-finance) described her THON experience using only one word: family. As THON chair for her business fraternity and prior captain of the independent fundraising THON organization Ohana, Delor said she has found her Penn State family through the relationships that she has made within the philanthropy.

This past semester, Delor visited the Hershey Medical Center. Learning the importance of THON’s impact firsthand, Delor described her experience at the institution as “humbling and motivating.”

“There is always a sense of pride, but seeing exactly how our donations are helping the hospital was indescribable and is the greatest motivator to do so much more with THON fundraising,” Delor said.

Delor described THON 2017 as her most memorable THON experience, recalling the surprise guest appearance of the band DNCE. During the band’s performance, she vividly remembered standing nearly five feet away from Joe Jonas in the stands — a truly unforgettable experience, according to Delor.

In retrospect, she said this surprise performance speaks to the importance of THON’s outreach as a philanthropy.

“Reflecting back, it was unbelievably exciting and at the same time a reflection of the importance of THON,” Delor said. “Having a major artist carve out time to perform and motivate the attendees is truly a testament to the THON organization.”

Delor’s experiences with THON have defined her time at Penn State. She encourages outside involvement from everyone — advocating that even the smallest amount of dedication can make a difference in the lives of children and families impacted by childhood cancer.

“Personally, becoming involved with THON has been one of the best decisions of my collegiate career,” Delor said. “Getting involved by doing simple gestures like posting a DonorDrive or volunteering to fundraise over break for a few hours seriously makes a difference in the life of a child.”

Essence of Joy (EOJ) THON chairs Andrew Bennett and Lauren Flack can also attest to the life-changing experiences that THON has provided them throughout the last two years of their collegiate involvement.

Flack (senior- music education) found her passion for THON through EOJ, joining the philanthropy during her sophomore year and continuing throughout her senior year, where she now acts as a chair for the organization. Flack said her love for THON, however, grew exponentially in her junior year, when she participated as a dancer during the 46-hour event.

During her dancing experience, Flack was able to dance with EOJ’s sponsored THON child, Abby. To Flack, this memory was so impactful because it was a reminder as to why she got involved with the philanthropic organization — to be a part of something beyond the university that makes a difference in the lives of families impacted by pediatric cancer.

“Dancing in THON was a once in a lifetime opportunity. It was the hardest thing I have ever experienced, but was worth every second,” Flack said. “But no matter how hard it was, it can never compare to the challenges faced by children with cancer. Spending a weekend surrounded by the hope of children laughing, dancing and playing games is what made the experience so special.”

Bennett (senior-arts and general music) said he found his passion for THON through his passion for music. After joining the EOJ choir, he said he admired the relationships that his friends had within THON.

The admiration for philanthropy that he inherited from his EOJ family is what drove him to become more involved with the organization and rise to the position of THON chair, according to Bennett.

“THON, to me, is an opportunity to take part of something bigger than myself while also maintaining my crazy college and work life,” Bennett said. “[It] provides me opportunities to better the world in small ways with the little time I have, and has taught me how important it is to play an active role in enacting change and doing what you can to better the world, on a personal level.”

