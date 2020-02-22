Electronic group Cash Cash showed THON a “Finest Hour” during their set as the second surprise guest of THON 2020.

“Y’all in the building, let’s go big or go home!” they said.

They certainly did not pick the latter of the options.

Their set completely tore up the Bryce Jordan Center Saturday night, turning the floor and stands into a full scale dance club.

They performed some of their most noteworthy original hits throughout the night such as “Take Me Home” featuring Bebe Rexha, “How To Love” featuring Sofia Reyes and “Millionaire” featuring Nelly.

THON announced earlier in the day that there would be another larger nation act after the conclusion of the pep rally on Saturday.

The group, comprised of New Jersey brothers Jean Paul Makhlouf, Alex Makhlouf and Samuel Frisch, has been active since 2002. Cash Cash is perhaps most well known for its hit electronic dance track with Bebe Rexha, titled “Take Me Home.”

This is the second year in a row THON has scheduled a larger “national” act after their initial surprise act on Friday night.

THON 2019’s second surprise guest was viral child yodeling star, Mason Ramsey.