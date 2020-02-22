When Penn State THON’s 708 dancers look into the crowd over THON Weekend, they probably recognize at least a few faces waving signs and cheering them on.

For some, those familiar faces aren’t just from Penn State, but from home.

This weekend, Carl Smajda made the drive from Philadelphia to see his daughter in action as an OPPerations captain for THON 2020.

“I would never do it,” Smajda said. “[The dancers] are crazy. But I’m proud of [my daughter] — very proud.”

Traveling from various locations, many parents of dancers and THON volunteers are experiencing THON for the first time as they support their children.

Michael Bawduniak, parent of Circle K dancer Zachary Bawduniak, said that THON Weekend is something many can’t fully conceptualize until they can actually see it in front of them for themselves.

“You hear so much about [THON] over the years and people talk about it. But until you're in the building, you really don't appreciate what goes into it and, more importantly, what [the dancers] go through,” Bawduniak said. “We’re proud of [our son]… He tried really hard to get nominated and raised money so that he could get a chance to dance and spend the whole 46 hours down there.”

One parent was initially worried about her son dancing for 46 hours straight.

Lisa Gibbs — who traveled from Downingtown, Pennsylvania with her husband to support her son Brett Gibbs, the president of the special interest organization, Futures — said she was initially concerned about how much support the dancers would get.

“Actually, I don’t think we really realized how much goes into this. So, I was a little worried to begin with,” she said. “[I]t’s great to see no matter what time it is, they’ve got somebody here to support them.

Gibbs and her husband, Rich, have been in and out of the Bryce Jordan Center since early Saturday, spending time with their son and seeing “behind the scenes” of THON.

“...[I]t really opens your eyes to how much organization goes into putting this thing on,” Rich said.

Alumni Mary Ellen Owens Small and Michelle Owens Reader reflected on THON, relating back to when it used to be hosted in the White Building.

“Way back when, when it was in the White Building, it used to be that anybody could go on the floor and dance with the dancers,” Mary Ellen Owens Moll said. “You just came and went whenever. There was no scanning or anything. Just go on out and dance.”

This weekend, the two have returned to the university to support Mary’s daughter — a senior dancing with the Sigma Alpha sorority. The sisters agree that 40 years later, they believe THON has grown into a “huge” experience.

Tim and Kim Wiles, who are supporting their son dancing for the Italian Student Society, said it is “emotionally overwhelming” to see the sheer size and support that comes together at THON.

“It’s just amazing what you kids do to put this show on and I don’t think anyone can truly understand what you guys do till they come up here and experience this,” Wiles said.