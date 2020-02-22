During the other 363 days of 2020, Penn State students would probably not consider 4 a.m. to be their favorite time of the day.

During THON however, the attitudes of the students change — because once they are in the Bryce Jordan Center, time becomes more abstract.

The weekend allows the members of the THON community to connect with families, dancers and the kids. This connection, however, may occur at 1 p.m. — or 3 a.m.

While some students prefer to spend their time at the BJC during hours they are typically awake, other night owls prefer the late shifts.

James Anderson has been to THON all four years of his Penn State career, and prefers the nightlife.

“I feel like in the daytime there are always more people here, so it’s nice that there’s a lot of action going on. But I feel like at night time, you speak to more people and connect with more people,” Anderson (senior-biochemistry and biomedical engineering) said.

Isabella Veneziale concurred that participating in the twilight was important to helping her organization.

“[I definitely prefer] night. I feel like it’s very motivational to be there for people during the nighttime and to bring that energy and that good vibe for your dancers especially,” Veneziale (freshman- division of undergraduate studies) said.

RELATED

For Emily Dolan, THON 2020 is her first year participating in THON, and she will spend much of her time in the BJC during late night and early morning hours.

“I guess night will be more fun with the performers,” Donlan (freshman-business) said. “I’ll find that out tomorrow, but I’m excited to work during the day, too.”

Jessica Stranieri, however, said she prefers the day shift.

“[I probably prefer] the day because there are the most people here. I like the energy when it is really loud and crazy,” Jessica Stranieri (sophomore-nursing) said. “Nighttime it is cool too, because it’s easier to get on the floor if you have a floor pass.”

Derek Kuhn sees pros and cons to both times of 46 hours.

“I like both [the night and the day.] It’s nice for [night] because if you have a pass you can get on the floor easier and see your dancers,” Kuhn (senior- plastics engineering technology) said. “But it is nice having the BJC at full capacity and all the bands going [during the day.]”