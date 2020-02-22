During THON, some women have to conquer a different battle than tiredness and muscle aches — their period.

“The time of the month” can bring feelings of fatigue, cramps and headaches. Many know the feeling of estimating the days their period will come prior to an event, and the subsequent dread if it falls during an important week, like THON.

From fanny pack hacks to free ice cream, students shared their thoughts and suggestions for women on their periods for the 46-hour event.

“[THON should] make tampons and pads free at the event… I think any place on campus should have them like the HUB does,” Ryan Wagner said.

As another solution, Wagner (freshmen-division of undergraduate studies) suggested is clear first aid stands that could give out painkillers for cramps and headaches related to periods.

Madisen Mortensen has not dealt with a bad period experience during THON, but has during other important events.

“One of my experience was running a 5K, the Color Run, and I got mine that morning," Mortensen (freshmen-kinesiology) said. “[I thought] it was the worst situation that could happen.”

But, she “wasn’t in it to win, but for the experience,” saying that the run had portable toilets set up around the course that made her day possible.

“For Penn State, I feel like there are so many bathrooms available,” Mortensen said. “I know being through THON I haven’t had to wait in line for the bathroom yet so that’s good.”

Mortensen added that fanny packs are a great way to stow away feminine products. Fanny packs have become a THON necessity for many students, completing their outfit looks and providing all-event storage for their items.

“If I was on my period, I would definitely have a fanny pack stuffed with [period supplies],” Rylee Mellott said. “Fanny packs are in style and cute, too.”

Mellott (freshmen-veterinary sciences) added that students should be allowed to bring in Advil and other painkillers for period pain.

Emily Flexman said she has been experiencing bad cramps throughout the whole event.

“I’ve been complaining the past half hour [to my friends] about my cramps,” Flexman (freshmen-biobehavioral health) said.

Another less probable solution to period problems is free Creamery ice cream to soothe cravings, suggested by Wagner.

“My best advice is just to be confident with it and don’t let [your period] ruin your day — if you’re breaking out, its fine, everyone’s having a great time so just embrace the energy and don’t let that affect what you are experiencing,” Mortensem said.