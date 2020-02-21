Once again, the special interest organization Ayuda hung up a “For Tim” sign at THON 2020 in honor of former Penn State student Timothy Piazza.

This is the fourth year the banner has made an appearance at THON. It honors Piazza, the Beta Theta Pi pledge who died after a hazing-fueled bid-acceptance night on Feb. 4, 2017.

Piazza was a member of Ayuda, and the group remains dedicated to making sure his legacy lives on.

“We just keep putting it up for him and to remember him because he put so much time and effort into Ayuda,” Thomas Bower (junior-rehab and human services) said.

RELATED