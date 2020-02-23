THON 2020 raised $11,696,942.38 “for the kids.”

Here’s how those numbers break down by committee, org, commonwealth campus, greek organization and independent dancer couple.

The top fundraising THON committee was Dancer Relations with $132,081.00. The remaining top committee placing is:

2. OPPerations, $119,286.80

3. Rules & Regulations, $110,947.55

4. Hospitality, $36,566.96

5. Donor & Alumni Relations, $34,845.60

The fundraising from committees alone equates to 387 weeks of psychological counseling at Penn State Children’s Hospital.

The top fundraising independent dancer couple (IDC) was Nittany Lion Zach Sowa and Beaver Stadium mic man Eric Gaspich with $48,725.27. The remaining top IDC placing is:

2. Anna Mansfield and Emma Farinelli, $27,448,82

3. Olivia Torres and Anmol Mahawar, $21,866.41

4. Jordan Pietrafitta and Rose McDaid, $18,967.65

5. Phillip White and Katie Swanson, $18,914.55

The fundraising from IDC’s equates to 4,092 days of nutritional therapy at Penn State Children’s Hospital.

RELATED

THON 2020 total revealed As THON 2020 comes to a close, the official grand total has come to $11,696,942.38 raised “f…

The top fundraising commonwealth campus was Penn State Fayette, with $71,063.48. The remaining top commonwealth campus placing is:

2. Behrend, $59,218.70

3. Mont Alto, $52,619.61

4. Berks, $52,024.87

5. Scranton, $43,310.65

The fundraising from the commonwealth campuses alone equates to 1,137 days of out-patient child life support.

The top fundraising general organization was Phi Gamma Nu with $114,481.77. The remaining top general orgs placing is:

2. Phi Chi Theta, $113,817.38

3. Cross Country, $97,711.70

4. Professional Golf Management, $65,764.87

5. PSU Crossfit Club, $62,800.28

The fundraising from general orgs equates to 782 weeks of lab experiments looking for a cure for childhood cancer.

The top fundraising greek organization was Alpha Tau Omega and Zeta Tau Alpha with $291,081.06. The remaining top greek orgs placing is:

2. Alpha Omicron Pi and Phi Kappa Psi, $232,532.95

3. Gamma Phi Beta and Acacia, $172,335.26

4. Kappa Sigma and Sigma Delta Tau, $165,979.70

5. Delta Upsilon and Delta Gamma, $151,570.27

The top fundraising special interest organization was Eclipse with $158,169.93. The remaining top special interest orgs placing is:

2. Springfield, $143,859.22

3. Ohana, $110,031.83

4. FOTO, $95,474.42

5. Atlas, $90,042.21