THON may take place at University Park, but that does not mean that branch campus students don’t raise money, send dancers, and fill up the stands at THON.

Jacie Buller of Penn State Mount Alto described how their branch campus participates in THON.

“Our organization goes to THON yearly. We also have multiple events occurring on and off campus," Buller (junior - human development and family studies) said. "Our community also supports our organizations and our alumni does our polar plunge. We really just try to do anything for the kids. We have two families and we always try to support them as much as we can.”

Mount Alto has four floor dancers that participated in THON 2020

Buller emphasized that despite Mount Alto being two and half hours away from the BJC, “We have a voice too and Commonwealth campuses are a great way to spread THON’s message.”

Similarly, the Scranton branch campus also had four floor dancers. Mary Rzucidlo talked about the contributions that Scranton campus makes to THON prior to the weekend.

“[Scranton] raises money through purse bingo," Rzucidlo (senior - electro-mechanical engineering) said. "They are constantly on the go and a lot of community outreach.

“I think that being a branch campus on THON is definitely different, but it’s amazing to see how we all connect as one university. Being from the Scranton campus, we’re very close-knit, we’re like a very close family.”