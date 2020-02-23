THON total reveal
The THON executive committee reveals the THON total money raised at the end of THON at the Bryce Jordan Center on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. The total is $11,696,943.38.

As THON 2020 comes to a close, the official grand total has come to $11,696,942.38 raised “for the kids.”

Once dancers sat down Sunday at 4 p.m. after standing for 46 hours, the total was revealed inside the Bryce Jordan Center. 

The THON 2020 grand total is about $1 million greater than the THON 2019 total of $10,621,683.76.

Sunday's total was achieved despite the cancellation of all travel-based THON 2020 fundraising trips in April. The elimination stems from 2016, when THON began to “phase out” canning and later canceled all fundraising that required out-of town travel in 2018 for the remainder of THON 2020 fundraising.

