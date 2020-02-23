As THON 2020 comes to a close, the official grand total has come to $11,696,942.38 raised “for the kids.”

Once dancers sat down Sunday at 4 p.m. after standing for 46 hours, the total was revealed inside the Bryce Jordan Center.

The THON 2020 grand total is about $1 million greater than the THON 2019 total of $10,621,683.76.

Sunday's total was achieved despite the cancellation of all travel-based THON 2020 fundraising trips in April. The elimination stems from 2016, when THON began to “phase out” canning and later canceled all fundraising that required out-of town travel in 2018 for the remainder of THON 2020 fundraising.

