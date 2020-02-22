Eight strangers sitting equidistant from each other, one driver powering through and an open road can only begin to describe the CATABus Blue Loop at 6 a.m.

CATA is offering 48-hour straight bus service all weekend due to THON, and I decided to see what it was like cruising through State College in the wee hours of the night.

In all honesty, it would have been quicker for me to walk to THON rather than ride numerous blocks in the other direction, but I did this for you — the readers (no need to thank me). I definitely didn’t do this because I am lazy and didn’t want to walk through 20 degrees weather.

I sat quietly observing, deciding I was better off not asking the tired passengers for an interview.

I began my quick, uneventful, almost ominous journey right outside the Millennium Science Building on Pollock Road.

At this point, I was surrounded by a few tired, yet giddy THON attendees, some quiet riders endlessly scrolling through their phones and one sleeping man who I dearly hope got off at his desired stop.

RELATED

Do students prefer being at THON during the day or at night? During the other 363 days of 2020, Penn State students would probably not consider 4 a.m. to…

The whole atmosphere of the ride is a startling contrast to the lively, energetic vibe that in inescapable in the Bryce Jordan Center this weekend.

Further along in my journey, I was joined by a few peers also headed to THON with me. The eager, clearly well-slept students were draped in what seemed to be the usual THON attire — colorful colors and bandanas, and they were of course, holding on dearly to their tennis balls.

I was able to experience both sides of THON — those drained after time spent in the BJC and those excited to an extent you do not see every day. The roles will most likely be reversed again and again for those groups this weekend.

Then there was that third group — those just, you know, taking the bus for a reason not associated with THON.

Finally, I arrived at the BJC and was immediately brought back to life by the flashing lights and High School Musical songs.

All in all, the CATABus at 6 a.m. is nothing special, but if you don’t believe me, go take a ride for yourself — just don’t say I didn’t warn you.