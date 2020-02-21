THON’s 2020 Line Dance delivered its usual pop culture references, popular songs and Penn State events — with the intent to energize dancers.

Dancer Robby Schweitzer has been coming to THON since he was young and has heard almost 20 versions of the Line Dance.

Schweitzer (senior-labor and employment relations) said he enjoyed the drums and mention of the basketball school in this year’s Line Dance.

As far as what he thought should have been featured in the Line Dance that was not, Schweitzer said he honestly could not think of anything that was missing.

Dancers Jacquelyn Eagleson and Hayler Miller made up a list of what they thought Line Dance would include prior to the weekend.

“All but one of them was in it so we really killed it,” Eagleson (senior-nursing) said.

Miller (senior-elementary education) said that “Renegade” and the verse about Penn State being a basketball school were her favorite parts.

“The chorus is going to take some getting used but overall, the song was a 10 out of 10,” Eagleson said.

Miller cited that she thought Kylie Jenner’s famous “Rise and Shine” sound was going to be in the Line Dance, but still thought the song was great.

Dancers Kayla McHugh and Lauren Jackson were also big fans of this year’s Line Dance.

“It’s easier to memorize than it was in the past,” McHugh (senior-communication sciences and disorders) said.

Jackson (senior-finance) said she loved the inclusion of TikTok.