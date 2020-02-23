Whiplash President Marcela Criado never imagined she would lead Penn State’s all-female hip-hop group in a performance on the main stage at THON 2020.

Penn State is one of the many places Criado considers “home.” It’s where she spent her childhood days tap-dancing on the hardwood floors of her dance studio.

Though her first language is Spanish, Criado had the opportunity to learn English at a very young age. She said this helped expose her to numerous opportunities that her future held for her — including the chance to come to America to pursue both higher education and continue her passion for dance.

“I’m very grateful to have had a privileged family, and had the chance to go to school where they taught me English and… to travel outside the country,” Criado said. “I think that wherever life takes me, I’ll always want to go back to Guatemala because I love my home and it’s made me the person I am today.”

Criado found a second “home” at her dance studio in Guatemala where, at 4 years old, she discovered her love for dance. She said she formed a strong bond with the teachers and girls from her dance studio back home. Since then, her dedication for dance has lived on.

“I just went to dance to dance — but then our relationship grew stronger than that,” Criado said. “They are a part of my family, and I can always go back to them when I go back home. So it’s a pretty special relationship I have with them.”

Penn State — where Criado’s journey with Whiplash began — is where she said she found her third “home.”

Criado said she had an advantage when transitioning into life at Penn State. She was able to use her initial connections within the community of Latino students to quickly acclimate to life at Penn State because of its sizable and close-knit nature.

Knowing she needed to keep dancing, Criado dove into the world of Whiplash during her freshman year at Penn State.

Though she said she easily transitioned into Penn State’s Latino community, Whiplash was Criado’s first friend group of only Americans.

However, in retrospect, Criado considers her introduction to Whiplash as the beginning of a threshold of new perspectives and experiences.

“I didn’t have any friends from the United States, so having that group of friends opened up my perspective,” Criado said. “...I don’t know what my experience at Penn State would be like without the extra stuff that I got to do because of Whiplash.”

One of Criado’s biggest inspirations throughout her college experience has been her father, she said.

He also attended school in America, providing her with both inspiration to follow in his footsteps and advice to prosper during her journey at Penn State.

“He has always been a motivation to keep going, even though I’ve had some obstacles to go through,” Criado said. “I think my dad has always been there for me no matter what. My dad is a really big part of why I’m succeeding here.”

As an executive member of Whiplash, Criado is responsible for a large portion of the choreography performed by the dance team.

She said her creativity stems from her past dance experience in Guatemala and dance videos by popular choreographers.

However, what’s most important to her, she said, is how choreography makes her feel.

MORE THON COVERAGE

“When big choreographers post videos online, it… really opens up the world of dance on a whole new level — not only to dancers and choreographers, but for other people, too,” Criado said. “Also, looking back to videos of when I danced at my dance studio back home, and I just think about what makes me feel good.”

Recalling her favorite THON memory, Criado referenced the first time she recognized the profound impact of THON as a philanthropy.

Towards the end of THON, when everyone started to get tired, Criado said the energetic music hyped her and her friends up.

“My friend and I started dancing like crazy people, and it was so much fun and made me realize how much of a community THON is and how everyone can affect each other so much that weekend,” she said.

After three years of admiring students who dance in THON, Criado is now spending her last 46-hours as a THON dancer and THON performer with Whiplash.

At the end of the day, Criado said she's driven to dance in THON "for those who can't." She said she is also motivated by Whiplash’s Four Diamonds child Ryan Arevalo.

Criado said she’s dancing in celebration for Arevalo, who is five years without cancer this year.

She said she is also dancing for her home of Guatemala, where she celebrates her family friend Helen, and the journey that she’s experienced throughout her battle with cancer.

“Helen has been through a long, difficult path,” Criado said. “I’m dancing for her and to share her story and to show how strong she has been through all of this, and to show that she can keep going and pushing through all of these hard moments because hopefully sometime she’ll be cancer free and happy.”

As Criado embraces her last months with Whiplash before attending graduate school, she hopes to inspire future Whiplash dancers to continue carrying out their love and passions for dance.

Her advice to current and future members of Whiplash is to keep dancing, and make the most of the Whiplash family while they are at Penn State.

“Sometimes Whiplash can get stressful because we’re always practicing, and times can get difficult,” Criado said. “We’re college students... but this is a place for us to feel stress free and let out our emotions. Don’t stress about this — this is the only time we can be stress free about anything else.”