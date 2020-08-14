THON, Sunday, Four Diamonds Sign
A member of Phi Kappa Psi raises up the Four Diamonds sign from the stands of the Bryce Jordan Center during Penn State THON on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020.

 Lily LaRegina

THON 2021 has been moved to a "virtual celebration."

The announcement follows the cancellation of fall sports by the Big Ten due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 46-hour dance marathon will take place at a "virtual location" from Feb. 19-21. Fundraising efforts will still continue up until the dance marathon.

“At its core, THON brings people together and saves lives,” THON 2021 Executive Director Katie Solomon said in a press release. “While we may not be able to gather in-person in February, the spirit of our shared mission remains true. Our student volunteers, Four Diamonds families and community can rest assured that, even if we cannot physically gather, the fight against childhood cancer won’t stop until there is a cure.”

