As the sweat ran down their faces, the members of Penn State’s club cross-country team had only one thing in mind — THON.

On Friday, Jan. 31, the sixth annual “Miles for Smiles” fundraiser began its 46-hour journey in the lounge at Waring Commons.

Ninety runners took shifts — either a half hour or an hour — running on treadmills to raise money for THON families.

As one runner’s shift came to an end, the room began to erupt as a countdown from 10 prepared the next runner to step onto the treadmill.

In total, the team raised $62,847.66 for pediatric cancer.

As the runners put their bodies to the test, the other members of the team spent time cheering them on, playing games, singing karaoke, doing yoga and socializing with their THON families.

Lauren Incollingo, donor alumni relations THON chair for Penn State’s cross-country team, spoke about “Miles for Smiles” and its impact on her.

“We’re not only raising money for THON, but we’re also coming together as one and that shows the unity of what THON really is,” Incollingo (junior-criminology) said. “We do this for our [THON] families.”

According to Incollingo, the first “Miles for Smiles” took place in an apartment and it has only grown since then, with the event raising more money for THON each year.

During the event, the families had a chance to tell their stories and express their gratitude to the cross-country team. Incollingo said she believes the THON families are what makes the event so special.

“For the people running on the treadmill, hearing [the families’] stories just makes us want to run harder and faster,” Incollingo said.

Stephen Day, a member of the club cross-country team, was excited for the opportunity to participate in this event and explained what it took in order to run.

Day (junior-supply chain management) said four sponsors are needed to take part in the event, whether it be family members, friends or anyone else.

“This event takes something that is the core value of our organization, which is running, and it uses that passion for a beautiful cause,” Day said.

Day mentioned how he didn’t really understand what THON was as a freshman, which quickly changed.

“We like to think we do a good job supporting our families and I would say THON is now an integral part of my life,” Day said.

Emily Laird ran for a half hour in the event and said she loves that the team is involved with THON.

“They're not just families we’re paired with — they are genuinely our families,” Laird (sophomore-human development and family studies and Spanish) said.

Laird emphasized the strength in the bond between the team and its THON families, which is because they engage in bonding events and have a great time interacting with each other.

“Miles for Smiles takes something that people are already passionate about and puts even more meaning behind it and this just pushes us beyond the limits of what we thought we could do,” Laird said, describing how the worlds of THON and cross-country can come together.

Laird said she has known about THON and its impact for many years, and she feels it has only grown since she arrived at Penn State two years ago.

“THON means being the best version of yourself for others — with others,” Laird said.

