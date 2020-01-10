The Brooklyn Nets will face off against the Miami Heat at home tonight, with a portion of ticket sales going to THON.

Of every ticket sold, $10 will go toward THON. Game time is at 7:30 p.m. at the Barclays Center in New York City.

Looking for something to do tonight? Join us at the Barclays Center at 7:30pm for the THON @BrooklynNets game! $10 of every ticket purchased will be donated to THON. To purchase tickets, visit https://t.co/cqCzRsZxKq pic.twitter.com/Uare49wBhd — Penn State THON™ (@THON) January 10, 2020

Tickets can be purchased here.