This year’s THON total of $11,696,942.38 is over a million dollars more than what was raised last year — and students are thrilled with the results.

Rachel Tomasino said her sorority, Alpha Omicron Pi, put in more effort for its fundraising efforts this year. In Alpha Omicron Pi and Phi Kappa Psi’s fundraising partnership, they raised a combined total of $23,535.95 for THON 2020 — the second most of any greek organization.

“I think it's so amazing that we were able to raise [over] $11 million, considering last year was $10.6 million,” Tomasino (sophomore-communication sciences and disorders) said. “It’s just so great to see the effort that all of Penn State puts into raising so much money for kids fighting pediatric cancer.”

Before revealing the grand total, THON provided statistics showing how the money raised would help Four Diamonds families and cancer research.

Morgan Chambers (sophomore-athletic training) said it’s amazing to get a perspective of how the money contributes to medical care and research. Her special interest organization, Eclipse, raised the most money of any other special interest organization at THON this year.

Ryan Demchak fundraised for THON through the Penn State Fayette campus, the commonwealth campus that raised the most money of any commonwealth campus this year. He said he was “absolutely stunned” by the THON total, and credits his campus’s teamwork as what made it all possible.

“We all worked so hard together to achieve that goal,” Demchak (junior-business) said. “This is my first year in THON and the amount that we raised, I was just so happy for all the things that [money is] going to pay for so these families never have to see it.”

Megan Turner and Kirsti Malinchok, class of 2019 graduates who danced in THON last year, came back to support this year’s dancers.

“It’s just really impressive because they did it with no canning at all this year,” Malinchok said.

Turned added that it’s an incredible feat to break the $10 million mark again.

Giovanni Riggi said he is happy the total is higher than last year, but he thought it would be even higher than it was.

“It was definitely really good to see how much money we were able to raise as a community together at Penn State, so it was really exciting,” Riggi (sophomore-mechanical engineering) said. “Everyone just put in more effort than they did last year and then really made something come together.”

As a member of Apollo, Riggi said the organization set fundraising goals for itself and “just kept pushing forward the entire year leading up to THON.”