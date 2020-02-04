6abc Action News based out of Philadelphia has announced that its yearly THON Twitter fundraising campaign has returned, as the 46-hour dance marathon is right around the corner.

With every post including the hashtag “#6abcFTk,” the station will donate $1 to THON for up to 5,000 posts.

Last year, the station teamed up with Ford Motor Company and donated $2 combined for every share of a Facebook post.

THON 2020 will take place from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23 at the Bryce Jordan Center.

