Penn State THON 2019, Final Four
The Nittany Lion dances on stage during Final Four of THON 2019 at the Bryce Jordan Center on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.

 Zack Gething

6abc Action News based out of Philadelphia has announced that its yearly THON Twitter fundraising campaign has returned, as the 46-hour dance marathon is right around the corner.

With every post including the hashtag “#6abcFTk,” the station will donate $1 to THON for up to 5,000 posts.

Last year, the station teamed up with Ford Motor Company and donated $2 combined for every share of a Facebook post. 

THON 2020 will take place from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23 at the Bryce Jordan Center.

