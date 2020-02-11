Do you think you have what it takes to become the next “THON Idol” and sing on stage during THON 2020 weekend? Have you honed your karaoke skills at Gaffeoke and Saloon karaoke nights?
THON is seeking students to sing on stage with the band SouthPaw for the first "THON Idol," and is asking those interested to submit video auditions of themselves singing along to popular songs.
Auditionees can sing one of the following songs:
- All Star – Smash Mouth
- Call Me Maybe – Carly Rae Jepsen
- Complicated – Avril Lavigne
- Country Roads – John Denver
- Free Fallin – Tom Petty
- Girlfriend – Avril Lavigne
- Just What I Needed – The Cars
- Kryptonite - 3 Doors Down
- The Middle – Jimmy Eat World
- Mr. Brightside – The Killers
- Ocean Avenue - Yellowcard
- The Only Exception – Paramore
- Since U Been Gone – Kelly Clarkson
- Sk8er Boi – Avril Lavigne
- Slide – Goo Goo Dolls
- Stacy’s Mom – Fountains of Wayne
- Steady As She Goes – The Raconteurs
- Stitches – Shawn Mendes
- Story of a Girl – Nine Days
- Sugar We’re Going Down – Fall Out Boy
- This Love – Maroon 5
- Use Somebody – Kings of Leon
- When I Come Around – Green Day
- When You Were Young – The Killers
Lyrics will be provided on stage, so participants just need to "bring your voice,” according to the submission form.
Those interested are asked to complete the submission form and send in their video clips and a brief description of why they want to participate by 6 p.m. on Feb. 16.
RELATED
Two of the most recognizable Penn State icons — the Nittany Lion and the Beaver Stadium mic …