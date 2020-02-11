Do you think you have what it takes to become the next “THON Idol” and sing on stage during THON 2020 weekend? Have you honed your karaoke skills at Gaffeoke and Saloon karaoke nights?

THON is seeking students to sing on stage with the band SouthPaw for the first "THON Idol," and is asking those interested to submit video auditions of themselves singing along to popular songs.

Auditionees can sing one of the following songs:

All Star – Smash Mouth

Call Me Maybe – Carly Rae Jepsen

Complicated – Avril Lavigne

Country Roads – John Denver

Free Fallin – Tom Petty

Girlfriend – Avril Lavigne

Just What I Needed – The Cars

Kryptonite - 3 Doors Down

The Middle – Jimmy Eat World

Mr. Brightside – The Killers

Ocean Avenue - Yellowcard

The Only Exception – Paramore

Since U Been Gone – Kelly Clarkson

Sk8er Boi – Avril Lavigne

Slide – Goo Goo Dolls

Stacy’s Mom – Fountains of Wayne

Steady As She Goes – The Raconteurs

Stitches – Shawn Mendes

Story of a Girl – Nine Days

Sugar We’re Going Down – Fall Out Boy

This Love – Maroon 5

Use Somebody – Kings of Leon

When I Come Around – Green Day

When You Were Young – The Killers

Lyrics will be provided on stage, so participants just need to "bring your voice,” according to the submission form.

Those interested are asked to complete the submission form and send in their video clips and a brief description of why they want to participate by 6 p.m. on Feb. 16.

