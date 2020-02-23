Walking through the stands at THON, one can find different students and orgs finding fun and interesting ways to pass the time.

Some like to play cards, “I Spy,” or just play on their phones the whole time.

Penn State Crew, however, has employed the use of two whiteboards to interact with others in the stands as well as their dancer on the floor.

Olivia Filandro, a member of Penn State Crew, said that they started the whiteboard idea last year as a way to interact with their dancer.

The whiteboard is used to communicate and play games with their dancer on the floor. Their go-to game is hangman, with their dancer spelling out the letter with their arms and body.

The whiteboard would feature a different prompt “every half hour or so,” Filandro (junior - biobehavioral health) said, from asking students who they think the surprise musical guest will be, to what the best Mexican food in State College is.

Students can come by and use a provided marker to draw their answer on the board to the prompt.

People also shout the answers from across the stands, and it becomes a game that section of the stands plays during the down time of THON.

Filandro said it’s a “great” way to interact with other orgs in the stands.

