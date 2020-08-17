In its 47-year history, THON has seen plenty of changes to its locations and procedures. However, 2021 will make history, since the dance marathon won’t be held in person for the first time ever.

On August 14, THON announced that the 46-hour dance marathon will take place virtually this year on its originally scheduled dates of Feb. 19-21 in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to The Daily Collegian’s archives, THON experienced many fundraising cancellations and postponements leading up to the big weekend, though students still had the chance to dance together in person.

The Collegian reported cancellations in many canning events throughout the 2010s, particularly due to inclement weather. As a part of canning, students traveled outside of State College, and concerns were often raised over the safety of individuals as a result of snow or storms.

In 2015, Vitalya “Tally” Sepot died in a car accident traveling back to campus after a canning event, which resulted in the cancellation of many canning activities leading up to THON 2016. Four years before Sepot’s death, student Courtney O’Bryan was killed in a car accident while canning in 2011.

Virtual fundraisers known as “cybercanning” would occasionally be held in the place of a canceled canning weekend. The Collegian reported in 2012 that students took to Facebook and Twitter to encourage people to donate to THON in place of the canceled fundraising event.

Lock Away Childhood Cancer was another virtual event created in 2015 to raise money for THON across multiple social media platforms.

In 2016, the Penn State Interfraternity Council and Panhellenic Dance Marathon announced that the tradition of canning would be phased out of THON by 2019. Three years later, fundraising outside of State College would be canceled entirely, according to the Collegian.

During the H1N1 crisis in 2009, THON officials encouraged students to receive a vaccination for the swine flu and the seasonal flu ahead of the THON 2010 marathon. The event was held despite the outbreak across the country.

The THON community has always remained vigilant amid cancellations and limitations to fundraising.

At the latest dance marathon in February, $11,696,942.38 was raised by students, compared to the approximately $2,000 initially raised in 1973, according to THON’s website.

THON 2021 Executive Director Katie Solomon announced that fundraising would continue virtually for the February event. While some organizations have experience with remote fundraising, the first virtual dance marathon will be a new experience for students and alumni alike.