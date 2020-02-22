As THON approaches the late hours of the first night, Penn State students are beginning to feel the effects of fatigue that accompany lack of sleep — however, there are a plethora of different ways to stay awake for the 46-hour event according to late-night visitors.

Student Juliano Kovalcik emphasized the importance of embracing THON’s community to stay awake during his late-night endeavors.

“I wish I had coffee,” Kovalcik (senior-civil engineering) said jokingly. “But in reality, seeing the music and lights, and seeing everyone else standing is enough motivation to keep me going this late at night.”

Carly Bradsky has a different approach to staying awake during the late hours of the philanthropic celebration.

Bradsky highlighted the feeling of togetherness throughout the event as a vital aspect of staying awake for the entirety of participation in THON. He also takes advantage of the numerous dining options within the concourse.

“Ice cream,” Bradsky (freshman-business studies) said through a spoonful of Dippin’ Dots. “The dances help, too. And getting squirted with water, which happens more than you’d think.”

In addition to the dancers and committees who populate the floor of THON, there are numerous games, performances and activities taking place for students attending the event.

Being on the floor is the best way to stay awake during THON, according to Penn State student Teresa Murphy.

Embracing the opportunities offered to Penn State students on the THON floor, Murphy (senior-biology) uses the energy of those around her on the floor to stay awake throughout the night.

“I go down on the floor as much as I can when I start to feel tired,” Murphy said. “There’s so much to do and participate in on the floor. As soon as I leave, I put my name back in the line. I absolutely love it.”