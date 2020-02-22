Greek letters and signs decked out with lights and decorations are a staple of THON — but what do students do to get these signs recognized on the Jumbotrons?

For many spectators, this is the easiest way for student organizations to be recognized in the BJC so they can show support for their dancers and families.

Jason Wang, a member of Penn State’s R.A.M. Squad attending THON, said seeing spectators in the stands on camera can serve as a “morale boost” for everyone on the floor.

“It’s just a great way to send positive energy to the dancers on the floor,” Wang (sophomore-kinesiology) said. “By now they’re probably super tired, and we just want to give them constant energy.”

Student organizations also get recognized based on their letters’ decorations.

Lambda Chi Alpha and Alpha Xi Delta’s letters are Spongebob themed, a decision made by their THON chairs after one of their THON children asked them to do this.

“I think it’s really nice that they can connect to it, and it shows the support we have for them,” Kara Wentz (freshman-psychology) said.

Leo Lee is in the stands representing the professional golf management program and the equestrian team.

“We would love to [have] our THON family see us on the jumbotron because that’s a moment they will never forget,” Lee (sophomore-professional golf management) said.

The jumbotron operators also try to get THON spectators more engaged with interactive moments such as the flex cam and the dab dam.