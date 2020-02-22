Thousands within the Penn State community gather year after year to celebrate the 46-hour philanthropy event dedicated to finding a cure for childhood cancer.

Each year, however, there are Penn State students experiencing the event for the first time.

Simon Diehl, a student from Penn State Behrend, said he was surprised at how big THON is in comparison to what he had imagined. Being a member of Behrend’s fundraising committee, Diehl (freshman-nursing) jumped at the opportunity to participate in his first THON.

“It has been a lot, it’s more than I thought it would be coming from Behrend campus, I was expecting a lot but not this much,” Diehl said. “I love doing the Line Dance and when the morale gets boosted up. I love the energy and everything around me.”

Matching Diehl’s sentiment, Penn State student Aviral Malhotra said he appreciates the feeling of togetherness and community that THON offers to each person involved with the experience.

Taking in the close nature of the philanthropy, Malhotra (freshman-economics) said that he would happily come back to THON each year for the same experience.

“Standing on the floor is definitely the best. Every time I go there, the children and the dancers are having so much fun,” Malhotra said. “The Dancer Relations committee keeps spirits so high, they’re really doing this for the children. You can feel it.”

Despite being in the second year of her collegiate journey, Penn State student Liza Brady is attending her first THON this year.

Though she said the packed event has been slightly overwhelming for the first few hours, Brady (sophomore-English) said she recognizes the sizable impact that THON has on the entire community through its philanthropic efforts.

“When I found out I was coming to Penn State, I knew I would become a part of THON. But you don’t really understand how big it is until you’re in here. It’s been a lot of fun,” Brady said. “Being with all of my sisters [has been my favorite part] and knowing that all of this is for such a great cause makes it that much more enjoyable.”