A storm of THON committees and club members accompanied by music, free cake and free ice cream marked THON's Kickoff Celebration in Pollock Commons.

The celebration, held from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 18, is the academic year’s first major THON-related event — beginning the high-energy support surrounding the 2020 dance marathon.

Gage Frye, a public relations captain, said the Kickoff’s purpose was to regenerate the energy for THON.

“After THON weekend, everyone thinks ‘I can’t wait for the next THON weekend,’” Frye (sophomore-marketing) said. “The Kickoff is the first thing we’ve done that starts the year.”

He said the day acts as a way to boost THON energy and inform students of the committees and organizations they can join to get involved in THON, as well.

Jackson Brown, outreach coordinator of THON, said this was the first time the event was hosted in Pollock Commons — previously, it was held on the HUB Lawn. However, last year it was moved indoors because of rain.

“It actually turned out well because of the nice day and getting the freshmen introduced to THON,” Brown (senior-public relations) said. “I’m so excited [for THON], not only for us as college kids [involved] in THON, but also for the families that are all around us,"

Brown said he is excited to meet new members, as they are able to experience all that he has in his past THON involvement.

Brianna Boyle is part of a smaller THON fundraising organization, Monarch. Her older brother was one of the founding members of Monarch.

“[Monarch] started out in a dorm room in McKean Hall in East. My brother and his friends were in larger organizations,” Boyle (sophomore-elementary education) said. “They felt it was too big and they couldn’t get their faces out there or make a ton of friends, so they thought, ‘Why can’t we start an [organization] that is a close-knit family?'”

Boyle said one of Monarch's biggest goals this year is new member outreach. Events like the Kickoff Celebration and past involvement fairs are a way for organizations like Monarch to make their “close-knit family” a little larger.

“It is more difficult [to fundraise] than bigger THON orgs due to having less people,” Boyle said. “But when we do fundraise, we get the whole team involved.”

Maddie Detwiler is a dancer relations captain for the THON 2020 weekend. The dancer relations committee is in charge of making the dancers’ floor experience the best it can be by creating activities to keep them entertained.

“I think it’s really cool the dancers are able to represent their families and organizations on the floor and think it’s important they have the best experience possible,” Detwiler (senior-food science) said. “It’s our job to be there so they can be there for their kids, for their families, for their organizations.”

Shelby Speaker sat at a table selling THON merchandise at the Kickoff Celebration.

As an inventory captain, Speaker (junior-elementary education) works at least three hours a week in the THON store in the HUB-Robeson Center.

While no one knows the theme of THON 2020 yet, when it is revealed, the merch team will work with others to design and supply merchandise related to the theme.

THON merch will also be available online at store.thon.org. All profits benefit THON.

Committee applications close Friday, Sept. 20, and many THON organizations are still open to those who want to join.

Looking to the future, THON will host its THON 5K on Oct. 13, the 100 Days Til THON celebration on Nov. 13 and the Family Carnival on Dec. 8.