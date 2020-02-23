After some slight technical difficulties, Go Go Gadjet brought energy and excitement to the final hour of THON with a set of classic hit covers to get the crowd hyped.

THON 2020 marked the 12th time Go Go Gadjet has taken the THON stage, making a strong return after not performing at THON 2019.

The band mixed covers of popular hits most people in a college crowd would know. The group didn't necessarily play each song to completion — just long enough to get the Bryce Jordan Center singing along.

The group didn't discriminate based on genre, either. Their set included everything from “Lose Yourself” by Eminem, to “Ho Hey” by the Lumineers, to “Sexy and I Know It” by LMFAO and “No Diggity” by Blackstreet.

The Nittany Lion also joined Go Go Gadjet on stage toward the end of the group's set to lead the crowd in singing the “We Are Penn State” hype song.

The lead singers danced across the yellow THON ribbon on stage, "hyping" to “I Like It” by Cardi B.

Go Go Gadjet paid tribute to Spongebob, making sure to give him a shoutout after playing the Spongebob theme song.

Another classic crowd pleaser, “I’m Gonna Be” by the Proclaimers, had the audience echoing every “da da da” the band sang.

The group also performed “Uptown Girl'' by Billy Joel, and took a moment to acknowledge the THON crowd's enthusiasm, saying they’ve “never had that loud of a sing along” to the hit.

One of the band’s singers also nailed the high note in the 80s hit “Take On Me” by a-ha — but left the last high note in the song for the crowd to handle before transitioning into “Valerie” by The Zutons.

The band pleased all the Shrek fans in the house by playing “All Star” by Smashmouth, again garnering a sing along.

Flashlights lit up the Bryce Jordan Center during the group's cover of “Use Somebody” by Kings of Leon, with the crowd echoing once again.

The group even found a way to bring in a trumpet solo during “The Final Countdown” by Europe before the whole area started bouncing to “We Found Love” by Rihanna. All the signs were lit up and dancing to the beat of the 2011 pop hit.

For another throwback, the band performed “September” by Earth, Wind & Fire with a bubble blower adding flare to the performance.

Go Go Gadjet concluded their set with Bob Marley’s “Everything's Gonna Be Alright."

The band made sure to thank the crowd and THON for having them back again, and emphasized the message from a THON family’s words earlier in the day: “it’s better to be happy than to be angry.”