If you know anything about me, you know my therapy bills are higher than my student loan debt. So, I'm always one for some good old-fashioned self-deprecation.

During what feels like my hundredth hour on THON Press Row, I've had the pleasure of watching the OPPerations Committee mop the floor — and personally, there are many areas of my life I'd love for OPPerations to mop clean.

1. My sleep schedule

Ever since I was a kid, I was absolutely the worst at going to bed at a normal time. To my parents, I was an absolute menace, typically spending most nights staying up on my Nintendo DS and watching "Wizards of Waverly Place."

This habit quickly carried over into my young adult life. I stay up most nights until 3 a.m. or 4 a.m. — which has coincidentally been very convenient for me this THON Weekend.

However, as someone with too much to do and not enough time in the day, I'd deeply appreciate the ability to get up at a normal time as opposed to my typical 11 a.m. wake-up calls.

If the THON OPPerations Committee could scratch out my current sleeping patterns to let me start over, I'd be very appreciative.

2. My hair color

I'm a ginger — enough said.

3. My grade in SPAN 3

For someone who grew up in Orlando, Florida, my ability to speak Spanish is extremely lacking.

I took Spanish for five years while living there and even earned my State of Florida Seal of Biliteracy in high school. However, the second I hit the Northeast, any foreign language knowledge apparently left immediately.

Despite all of this experience and multiple friends who speak Spanish at home, I entered my SPAN 3 class only remembering how to ask for orange juice and sunscreen.

As a result, I recently just flunked my exam despite hours of studying.

I'm begging — and I mean begging — OPPerations to please mop my current SPAN 3 grade. My GPA and I are depending on it.

4. My sink full of dishes

While my roommates may disagree, I like to consider myself a good roommate.

But, I'll admit one of my greatest flaws when it comes to general house upkeep is putting my dishes in the dishwasher.

I hate touching dirty plates, and if there's any way for me to get my plates out of my hands faster, I'm going to do it at my roommate’s expense. This has left me with some complaints from my roommates — but hey, I'm trying to make a conscious effort in getting better (and at least I deep clean the sink afterward.)

If OPPerations doesn't come to mop the mess of dishes I have left from being away this THON Weekend, I fear I'll likely be out two roommates (sorry, Charlotte and Kasie.)

5. My parking ticket record at Penn State

Transitioning from a dense city like Orlando to The Middle of Nowhere, Pennsylvania was a difficult one. This is especially true when it comes to my car dependency.

When living in Florida, nobody walked anywhere — meaning everywhere was car accessible. For State College, this is very much not the case.

As much as I enjoy walking to class, there are a lot of times when I'll choose not to leave my bed until 10 minutes before my scheduled class time, forcing me to drive to class.

So, I choose to consistently park illegally so I make it to my classes on time. This definitely comes at a cost to my bank account.

While I have only gotten one parking ticket so far this semester, in the year and a half I've been at Penn State, I've received a total of seven parking tickets. While my bank account hates me for it, nothing is more humbling than seeing my total number of parking tickets grow over time.

I would owe OPPerations my life if the team would be able to let me start over with my parking violations — I promise I'll do better (I probably won’t.)

MORE THON COVERAGE