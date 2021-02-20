During a 46-hour dance marathon packed with performances and activities, many dancers have to adjust to a rigorous schedule for the weekend and hope their professors will be accommodating during THON.

Johnny Soren has been involved in THON since he was a freshman and is dancing this year for Kinesiology Club. He said student and professor relationships in 2021 are “roughly the same” compared to previous years with a few minor differences.

“In most of my classes aside from labs, the professors are fine with you [missing class occasionally], just as long as you're getting the information and watching the lectures at some point,” Soren (senior-kinesiology) said.

As a dancer for Club Tennis, Jake Walter has also been involved in THON since his freshman year and said his professors have been “more accommodating” during THON this year. But, he said he thinks this has to do with virtual format.

Walter (senior-supply chain management) said he prepared for THON by getting ahead on class work.

“I don't want to have to worry about really anything outstanding for next week,” Walter said. “I checked my schedule just to make sure that I didn't have [any] big exams or papers due right after THON.”

MORE THON COVERAGE

THON pep rally embraces changes to continue ‘magic’ in 2021 The annual THON pep rally will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday in partnership with the Penn State…

Another dancer for Club Tennis Zoe Cykosky plans to get ahead on her classwork. She said if classes were in-person, leniency would “depend on the professor.”

“I think this year [professors] would be even more accommodating because [of] the virtual climate we're in,” Cykosky (senior-supply chain and information systems) said. “Even in my classes in general, if we need extensions or anything, they always give us more time.”

As a full-time student teacher, Natalie Ondrey said her professors emphasized staying healthy during the weekend. Ondrey is dancing for the Penn State Thespian Society.

“Both my professors and my mentor teacher at my school were very accommodating and told me that it was still important that I am resting and getting time off,” Ondrey (senior-secondary English education and integrative arts) said. “They've been very kind.”

Will Yurman, an associate teaching professor in the Bellisario College of Communications, said students should try to keep in contact with their professors during THON.

“It's all about talking to professors ahead of time. If I know a student is going to be dancing or is planning just to be there and is heavily involved in THON in advance, we can accommodate that and work around assignments,” Yurman said.

From a student perspective, Soren said professors should avoid loading up classwork during the weekend.

“I feel like you'd probably end up just seeing people who are focused on dancing and fundraising not really be able to keep up as much as they would otherwise,” Soren said.

Walter suggests Penn State should treat THON like a holiday and give students the day off after the weekend.

“I always thought that the school should give off the Monday after THON,” Walter said. “But that's obviously not something the professors can control.”

Ondrey said professors can help students by “having a personal investment” in their THON weekend experience.

“Wish them well and express best interests for them,” Ondrey said. “That's always something that's meaningful as someone who's a teacher myself, I always want to know what my students are up to.”

MORE THON COVERAGE

How are dancers managing classwork ahead of THON weekend? College curriculum can be rigorous — some students need seemingly unlimited time to complete…