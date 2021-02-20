Penn State Athletics’ 15 minutes of fame in the THON spotlight is nearly upon us, and only one question remains: who will win?

The annual THON pep rally is slated to begin at 7 p.m. Saturday in partnership with the Penn State Alumni Association. A yearly tradition, all available Penn State sports teams — schedule permitting — compete for the title of best performance among the Nittany Lions’ athletic programs.

In every year prior to 2021, the various teams would congregate on the floor of the BJC in anticipation of performing in front of the roughly 15,000 spectators in attendance. But this year, all athletic teams will be competing virtually.

Normally, the in-person component of the pep rally would exclude various sports teams traveling for competition away from University Park.

Instead, it appears only three programs will be unable to compete this year: women’s volleyball is hosting Indiana at 6 p.m. while both men’s volleyball and men’s gymnastics are on the road for 7 p.m matchups against Sacred Heart and Iowa, respectively.

Unless the aforementioned teams present a pre-recorded video of some sort and are permitted entry into the competition, a new pep rally winner will be announced for the first time since 2016.

Men’s gymnastics has wowed the judges four years in a row and most recently defeated women’s volleyball in 2020 to defend its title. The gymnasts danced to a number of musical selections from the film “The Greatest Showman” as well as Katy Perry’s “Firework” in an impressive display of athletic prowess where each athlete used one another to simulate bicycle riding.

Assuming men’s gymnastics will not have a chance to secure its fifth consecutive crown, what team will step up in its absence?

Women’s volleyball pushed the gymnasts to the brink in 2020 with a tribute to the late Kobe Bryant in its performance, but those Nittany Lions will likely be unavailable. Men’s gymnastics and women’s volleyball competed head-to-head in the second round of the pep rally after both groups impressed the judges.

Another acrobatic performance from a year ago came from men’s tennis as the team put together a well-choreographed routine that featured all present players wearing identical sweat pants and white cut-offs.

Men’s soccer also stood out with a dance performance where each player would propel himself up using another player and then flip across the stage.

Even men’s golf wowed judges and spectators alike last year with a tear-away pants routine that revealed neon pink shorts underneath.

Outside of the school’s athletic programs, both the Blue Sapphire and Majorettes were on top of their game just a year ago. The National Championship-winning Lionnettes dance team performed with the Nittany Lion mascot in last year’s final performance of the night.

If all these acts return for the 2021 version of the THON pep rally, it is hard to believe any will replicate or usurp men’s gymnastics' performance from last year. But the men’s soccer team stood out with its athletic feats in 2020, and the squad’s players possess the fitness necessary to replicate such displays.

Considering the men’s soccer team will be less than 24 hours removed from its season-opening victory over Maryland, the Nittany Lions should be viewed as the favorite for Saturday night’s performance.

For one of Jeffrey Field’s two tenants to secure the pep rally victory, men’s soccer may have to deal with its counterparts on the women’s side. Despite playing to a draw at Rutgers Friday night, the women’s team should be available and very well could be in position to outdo whatever performance the men’s team puts together.

A wild card performance could come from Cael Sanderson’s wrestling team. With arguably the greatest strength of any team on campus, the wrestlers’ performance will be essential to monitor.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a THON pep rally without an appearance from the blue and white’s football program. With men’s gymnastics out of the picture, the football team could be in position to take the limelight just months after a disappointing 2020 campaign.

The men’s soccer team should be viewed as the consensus favorite with last year’s winner and runner-up out of the picture. But as is the case with every THON, there are sure to be surprise performances (perhaps from men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams, even?) that will catch dancers and judges off guard.

Depending on what teams ultimately do perform, they will each compete in a wildly dissimilar manner to what they are accustomed to on their respective courts and fields.