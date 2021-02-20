For Penn State students, the third weekend of February entails an event that requires no introduction.

That doesn’t apply to just those of University Park.

As THON takes over campuses across Pennsylvania, the Berks and Behrend campuses have certainly been in on the action.

At Berks, Derek DeTommaso and Scott Young, both participating in their fourth THON, have achieved plenty in regard to the dance marathon.

DeTommaso (senior-information sciences and technology) said there are four dancers representing the campus, which is located in Reading.

With its virtual nature, DeTommaso, the campus’ executive THON chair, also mentioned ways to keep the dancers motivated — he said they are all dancing in the same location.

“We’re reaching out to the families, setting up Zoom times to either hang out or play some virtual games like JackBox or Mario Kart, things like that,” DeTommaso said. “That’s one of the things I’m most excited for.”

Young (senior-accounting) also brought up the importance of this motivation, referring to a “wall” the dancers could hit.

“We gotta figure out creative ways to make sure the dancers can get through it, and make sure that we’re gonna be the support system for when they do,” Young said.

The virtual dancing is not the only difference in Berks’ THON this year.

“We couldn’t hold any in-person events this year at all,” Young said. “Our big fundraising event of the year is our ‘Inspire the Night Dinner,’ and that ends up being at the DoubleTree —which is a hotel — and we had to do that all virtually this year.”

DeTommaso also offered some challenges that came from the virtual predicament.

“Being virtual, it was so hard to engage with our general members as well as the students and staff and faculty on campus,” DeTommaso said. “We don’t have the luxury right now to be on campus and just have a table set up next to our cafeteria, and advertise our upcoming events, or just to celebrate and prepare for THON weekend.”

DeTommaso also mentioned other events that couldn’t be had this year, such as a common hour 46-minute dance marathon and a karaoke night.

At the Behrend campus, THON executive Jennifer Gustafson described similarly virtual measures.

“We’re gonna be on campus in one of our rooms all spread out, and we have a schedule with students who are gonna come in and support our dancers, make sure they’re doing well, and make sure they get to celebrate together,” Gustafson (junior-mechanical engineering) said. “We have gone through a lot of school policies and we’re following all the COVID-19 restrictions to make sure everyone stays safe.”

Gustafson also mentioned some inherent challenges with going virtual.

“It’s definitely been extremely different and very difficult,” she said. “It’s been hard to be able to engage with people and be able to create connections over Zoom and stuff like that, but we’ve still been able to connect with our families, and share the mission of THON throughout the whole year.”

Despite the virtuality, Gustafson mentioned that it has brought some good fundraising opportunities.

“Gaming tournaments, the livestreams, the Twitch connections, all of that has been super helpful,” Gustafson said, adding that events such as those have been “very beneficial” to the organization.

Neither campus was forgetful of THON’s greater purpose, though.

“No matter what we raise, we’re always thankful for it,” DeTommaso said. “We’ve always appreciated people who support our organization and support our cause.”

Gustafson also pointed out the bigger picture.

“Cancer doesn’t stop, and it doesn’t stop affecting these families and these children, and it’s especially important for us for us to be there for them,” Gustafson said. “The fact that we’re able to be there and be able to support and raise money for these families and for critical research is just amazing.”

