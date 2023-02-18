Time flies when the THON schedule is jam-packed with activities and performances throughout the weekend, whether you were in the Bryce Jordan Center or not.

Heading into the second half of THON Weekend 2023, here’s a recap of everything that’s happened so far.

Friday

4:30 p.m. — 707 dancers entered the Bryce Jordan Center through the human tunnel

6 p.m. — Dancers stood up

6:15 p.m. — THON revealed the 2023 Line Dance

7 p.m. — THON families made their way to the stage for Kids Mail Call. Children and their families received packages through a Candy Land-themed adventure

9 p.m. — Natasha Bedingfield performed as THON’s Friday night headliner

11 p.m. — The bands Moonroof and Walk On Mars competed during “Battle of the Bands”

Saturday

4 a.m. — For the first time this weekend, THON dancers took part in the annual “Slides of Strength” for a quick refresher after being on their feet

5 a.m. — Local State College band Ted and the Hi-Fi’s electrified the BJC with covers of classic songs

🚨Hour 12🚨It might be 5 a.m., but Ted and the Hi-Fi’s are electrifying the BJC pic.twitter.com/bK8B8bEWbp — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) February 18, 2023

6 a.m. — Penn State dance clubs Rince Na Leon and Island Fever performed cultural dances for spectators and dancers

7 a.m. — The sun rose over the BJC

7:45 a.m. — Package call occurred, where dancers opened gifts filled with items sent from their friends and family

8 a.m. — The Warped Tour Band performs covers Paramore and My Chemical Romance

9:45 a.m. — The Greek Hour celebration began, where greek life members were recognized for their efforts toward their organizations, fundraising for THON and their individual THON families

10: 45 a.m. — During Greek Hour, THON Hair Donation captains took the stage to share how they help those impacted by cancer by collecting hair for Wigs For Kids. 27 volunteers also donated a total of 331 inches of hair.

11:15 a.m. — A speed painter from Pittsburgh, Cody Sabol painted images of Baby Yoda and the Mandalorian, as well as the Penn State Nittany Lion logo

11:30 a.m. — Penn State’s Commonwealth Campuses were recognized

12:30 p.m. — The Dancer Pageant occurs, where some THON dancers showcased their talents

1:30 p.m. — Penn State THON announced memorial and scholarship awards

3:15 p.m. — Penn State Homecoming announced its 2023 event theme

3:30 p.m. — The BJC had its THON 2023 Alumni Celebration, which included speakers from the Dance Marathon Alumni Interest Group and alumni dancers.

5 p.m. — The official halfway point of the 46-hour dance marathon

