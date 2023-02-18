THON Weekend kid

THON kids play with their families during THON Weekend in the Bryce Jordan Center on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 in University Park, Pa.

 Kelly Miller

Time flies when the THON schedule is jam-packed with activities and performances throughout the weekend, whether you were in the Bryce Jordan Center or not.

Heading into the second half of THON Weekend 2023, here’s a recap of everything that’s happened so far.

Friday

4:30 p.m. — 707 dancers entered the Bryce Jordan Center through the human tunnel

6 p.m. — Dancers stood up

6:15 p.m. — THON revealed the 2023 Line Dance

7 p.m. — THON families made their way to the stage for Kids Mail Call. Children and their families received packages through a Candy Land-themed adventure

9 p.m. — Natasha Bedingfield performed as THON’s Friday night headliner

11 p.m. — The bands Moonroof and Walk On Mars competed during “Battle of the Bands”

Saturday

4 a.m. — For the first time this weekend, THON dancers took part in the annual “Slides of Strength” for a quick refresher after being on their feet

5 a.m. — Local State College band Ted and the Hi-Fi’s electrified the BJC with covers of classic songs

6 a.m. — Penn State dance clubs Rince Na Leon and Island Fever performed cultural dances for spectators and dancers

7 a.m. — The sun rose over the BJC

7:45 a.m. — Package call occurred, where dancers opened gifts filled with items sent from their friends and family

THON- Warped Band

Warped Band wakes up the crowd on Saturday morning of THON 51, covering iconic rock songs on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at the Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pa.

8 a.m. — The Warped Tour Band performs covers Paramore and My Chemical Romance

9:45 a.m. — The Greek Hour celebration began, where greek life members were recognized for their efforts toward their organizations, fundraising for THON and their individual THON families

10: 45 a.m. — During Greek Hour, THON Hair Donation captains took the stage to share how they help those impacted by cancer by collecting hair for Wigs For Kids. 27 volunteers also donated a total of 331 inches of hair.

11:15 a.m. — A speed painter from Pittsburgh, Cody Sabol painted images of Baby Yoda and the Mandalorian, as well as the Penn State Nittany Lion logo

11:30 a.m. — Penn State’s Commonwealth Campuses were recognized

12:30 p.m. — The Dancer Pageant occurs, where some THON dancers showcased their talents

1:30 p.m. — Penn State THON announced memorial and scholarship awards

3:15 p.m. — Penn State Homecoming announced its 2023 event theme

3:30 p.m. — The BJC had its THON 2023 Alumni Celebration, which included speakers from the Dance Marathon Alumni Interest Group and alumni dancers.

5 p.m. — The official halfway point of the 46-hour dance marathon

