I’m here to address what is perhaps the most exciting conspiracy theory to be popularized at Penn State in a long time — the possibility that Taylor Swift could perform as the national headliner for THON Weekend 2023.

Sure, I have to acknowledge that this conspiracy has mostly been popularized by myself in The Daily Collegian office and on Twitter, so I feel the need to back up my claims with irrefutable evidence.

Here are seven reasons why I believe Swift is definitely going to be THON’s secret national headliner.

Her Four Diamonds replica earrings

I consider Miss Swift to be the queen of hidden messages and Easter eggs, so why should this example be acknowledged as anything less? In my opinion, this is the most obvious reason why Swift is sure to grace the Penn State community with her presence this weekend.

Swift recently attended the 2023 Grammy Awards in a midnight-blue outfit with very large purple sapphire earrings — shaped exactly like the Four Diamonds logo. It’s rare for Swift to wear such statement earrings, so it must be a sign.

An unexpected tie to THON

It’s widely known that Swift hails from Reading, Pennsylvania, which is only a two-hour car ride from Penn State. But what some may not know is that one of the schools Swift attended was Wyomissing Area Junior/Senior High School.

Sure, the school sounds like your typical nondescript Pennsylvania high school at first, but Wyomissing Area actually hosts its own mini-THON benefitting Penn State Health Children’s Hospital and Four Diamonds.

Though there isn’t proof that Swift was ever involved in fundraising efforts, this might just be the tie that convinced her to headline THON 2023.

Swift’s tour hasn’t started

On Nov. 1, 2022, Swift announced her “Eras Tour” — her first tour in five years — will begin this March and last until November in the U.S.

Swift’s 10th studio album, “Midnights,” which saw incredible success following its release in October 2022, will be performed during the tour. There were over a million copies of the record sold in its first week, and it took over the entire Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100, according to The New York Times.

Since Swift doesn’t have any show obligations until March, I’m sure she’s got a free schedule this weekend. What better place to perform her new album than the world’s largest student-run philanthropy?

She was recently spotted in New York

According to E! News, Swift was spotted in Brooklyn, New York, on Feb. 5, which is a whopping three months after her last public sighting. She was allegedly walking with her parents, Andrea and Scott, while holding a keyboard and “large notebook.”

While most fans would be excited to hear this news because of the likelihood of Swift recording new music, to me, this can only mean one thing — Swift is currently within driving distance of State College.

This wouldn’t be her first time singing in the Bryce Jordan Center

Back in 2009, Swift performed in Penn State’s Bryce Jordan Center during her Fearless Tour. Since it’s been almost 15 years since she’s last been here, another Swift performance at Penn State is long overdue.

Swift is no stranger to the BJC stage.

Swift was mentioned in the 2023 THON Line Dance

“Swifties cancel Ticketmaster, Someone make the queue go faster!” was Swift’s starring line in the 2023 THON Line Dance.

Even though some would argue it’s plausible these lines are in the dance because it was a prominent event that happened this past year, I would argue otherwise. All signs, including this one, are pointing to Swift performing at THON.

It just makes sense

My final pitch for why Swift is sure to be the secret THON national headliner this weekend is simply because she’s an icon.

In the most unbiased way possible, Swift arguably has the best last name to ever exist. Without conducting a formal survey, I’d say it’s safe to assume the majority of Penn Staters are also Swifties, so it just makes sense that she’d be at the top of THON’s headliner list.

I can’t wait to have a fantastic view of Swift’s concert from press row.

