With THON Weekend 2023 on the horizon, many attendees will be in the Bryce Jordan Center. But for those who can’t attend THON in person, 46LIVE will provide live coverage of the entire event.

THON is the world's largest student-run philanthropy that aims to provide emotional and financial support to Four Diamonds families who have been impacted by childhood cancer.

46LIVE is a student organization in the Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications that’s responsible for producing the official broadcast of all THON-related events throughout the year.

During THON Weekend, 46LIVE streams all 46 hours of the dance marathon.

According to the THON website, “the primary goal of 46LIVE is [to] produce a livestream that allows viewers to experience the energy inside the [BJC].”

The 46LIVE team works with WPSU to produce the livestream, according to the website.

Due to health concerns from the coronavirus pandemic, THON has adapted to new environments and specialized policies in years past.

As an executive producer for 46LIVE, Georgia Peters said preparing for THON Weekend, in particular, usually requires months of planning and coordination between her organization and multiple THON committees.

Peters (junior-telecommunications) described the main mission of 46LIVE as an effort to bring THON into the homes and hospital rooms of Four Diamonds families — especially the ones who can’t make it to THON in person.

According to Peters, 46LIVE involves a crew of approximately 75 people. Last year during THON Weekend, the student organization recorded 200,000 viewers in total.

She explained how 46LIVE will host multiple crew training sessions leading up to the THON Weekend.

Peters said the student organization welcomes all students, regardless of their experience with communications, to engage in workshops designed to teach camera operations and technical directing skills utilized in their broadcasts.

“Come THON Weekend, it’s just 46 hours straight of making sure that the livestream is being maintained properly,” Peters said.

THON Pep Rally and Final Four are among the two portions of the weekend that tend to have the most amount of viewers, Peters said.

“It means a lot for us to be able to give families the opportunity to watch at home and feel like they’re there,” Peters said.

Lucas Hydock is a crew producer who oversees technical directing and supervises crew member workshops to help prepare for THON Weekend.

Hydock (sophomore-film production) said the livestream aims to reach Four Diamonds families who are “currently in the hospital.”

“We want to ensure that they can experience the magic of THON Weekend from the comfort and security of their own rooms.”

