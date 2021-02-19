With THON being held virtually for the first time in the dance marathon's history, dancers will have to find new ways to stay motivated without a crowd to support them throughout the weekend.

Dancer Relations captain Isaac Messner said his fellow captains found THON hard to follow, so they decided to develop a list of 46 tasks to keep dancers engaged through the entire 46 hours.

“If we were finding it hard to follow, we know that our dancers are going to find it hard to follow," Messner (senior-biology and secondary education) said.

According to Messner, the list includes tasks that are usually done during THON weekend, like water socials and the line dance. Some tasks directly echo events on the THON livestream.

Additionally, some tasks are connected to "color wars," where Dancer Relations committee members and their dancers are split into different team colors and compete in activities.

Allison Wanamaker, the incentives coordinator captain for Dancer Relations, said one of her biggest takeaways from 2020's dancer surveys was that dancers didn't feel involved in color wars.

To combat this issue, Wanamaker (senior-industrial engineering) wanted to combine some of the 46 tasks with color wars.

Teams can earn color wars points by completing different tasks. Wanamaker said certain tasks — like participating in water socials or making a meal — won't only earn points for their teams, but will also encourage the well-being of dancers during the weekend.

“I have real high hopes that people will take part and kind of embrace their colors and do the tasks,” Wanamaker said.

Wanamaker and Messner developed a spreadsheet that will calculate the points for each team.

Wanamaker added that Dancer Relations is encouraging dancers who are participating in the tasks list to post photos of themselves completing tasks on social media to prove they've earned the point.

Messner said Dancer Relations captains will engage with their dancers remotely through Zoom, phone calls or other forms of communication to help them complete tasks.

Though faced with a new environment for THON, Messner said developing the tasks was “pretty easy.”

“This has been one of the rather simple programs this year,” Messner said. “This was really just an opportunity to highlight everyone else and everything happening within the THON community.”

To highlight other aspects of the THON community, Dancer Relations worked with other committees like Public Relations and Special Events to create tasks.

“For us, just making sure that we’re highlighting everything was the biggest challenge,” Messner said.

Messner said Dancer Relations began developing the task list in November after they learned THON would be virtual. He said there are more freshman dancers participating than normal, which made the task list more important since it will be their first year.

Wanamaker said mental health is one of the biggest factors while developing the tasks: One task includes dancers walking around their neighborhoods so they can momentarily leave confined settings.

Additionally, Messner said the color wars aspect of the tasks was “huge” in helping the mental health of dancers.

“I think by assigning points, not only do we have the ability to highlight some of the more mental health-focused tasks, but we give them those victories,” Messner said. “They have that victory every hour.”

Messner added that there's a mental health guide for dancers along with the task list to help dancers throughout the weekend. He said captains will check in with dancers throughout the weekend to make sure they're doing well mentally

Overall, this year’s remote conditions led Dancer Relations captains to add several new resources to help dancers discover and navigate THON, according to Messner.

“It’s the start of a new era."

