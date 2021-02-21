With the final hours of THON approaching, many dancers are exhausted.

Even if you’re not dancing, here are 10 ways to support your THON dancer friends during the final hours.

Get coffee

If your friend is a fan of coffee, make sure you get them a cup. Coffee can increase their mood and keep them awake until the end.

Make a poster

People usually support dancers with posters, balloons and other fun decorations. Make a colorful and encouraging poster for your friends during their final hours of dancing to support them.

Buy THON Merch

Buying THON merch could definitely boost your friends’ mood. You can even purchase something to match your friend to remember the weekend.

Make healthy snacks

Eating healthy and staying hydrated is an important part of staying energized. Making your friend a healthy snack can help them maintain positive energy.

Play upbeat music

Blasting your friend’s favorite music can help them stay awake — and music generally improves my mood anyway.

Play dancing games

Crafting creative dancing games can help pass time. And, you’ll help your friend to keep dancing.

Do yoga or meditate

Doing yoga or meditation can help clear your friend's mind. They will feel more relaxed and calm.

Get fresh air

To get a brief change in environment, going outside and getting fresh air with your friend give them more energy.

Get energy drinks

Along with coffee, an energy drink will instantly motivate your friend. They will get an extra boost of energy for a few hours — even if they crash shortly after the total is revealed.

Watch a sitcom

Watching a funny sitcom during THON can distract your friend from the chaos of the THON livestream.

